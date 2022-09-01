ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2024 OT Daniel Calhoun set to visit Tuscaloosa this weekend

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Alabama’s coaching staff has already begun to recruit for the 2024 recruiting class. So far, they have landed three commitments from Jaylen Mbakwe, Martavious Collins and Perry Thompson.

One of the recruiting targets that Alabama is pursuing is the 2024 offensive tackle, Daniel Calhoun. Calhoun announced via Twitter that he would be making a trip to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s week one matchup against the Utah State Aggies.

Calhoun currently plays at Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia. After making unofficial visits to Alabama and Georgia in January, here is what Calhoun told On3’s Jeremy Johnson about the two programs:

“I like both of them,” Calhoun said. “I’ve seen Georgia a lot because I’ve been there probably five times. I’ve been to Alabama three or four times. It’s usually kind of the same. Big facilities, nice facilities and great fans.”

As of right now, the Bulldogs are in the lead to land Calhoun at 45.2% according to On3’s RPM. However, there is plenty of time for the Crimson Tide to pick up some steam in his recruitment. He will have a chance to further familiarize himself with the coaching staff as well as some of the players this weekend.

Roll Tide Wire will now break down Daniel Calhoun’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 78 14 3

Rivals 4 42 10 3

ESPN 4 103 17 7

On3 Recruiting 4 144 24 12

247 Composite 4 63 13 4

Vitals

Hometown Roswell, Georgia

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 350

Class 2024

Offers

  • Alabama
  • Kentucky

