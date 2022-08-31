Read full article on original website
USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative
A forward thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands. It's a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. The project started to take off during the pandemic, when worker shortages followed by supply chain issues led to historically high lumber prices. Mechanical engineer student John Cotter came up with a concrete-like mixture using recycled plastic that functions similarly to wood.
Tools Tax Holiday helps skilled worker save for future business
FLORIDA - For the first time ever the State of Florida is having a tax holiday for a power tools, safety and home improvement equipment. This is the first tax holiday of its kind in Florida. The 22-year-old is a sub-contractor borrows some of his tools from his employer. The...
Art in Medicine program gives cancer patients mental reprieve during care
TAMPA, Fla. — Hospital stays are rarely fun. For those dealing with cancer, those stays are at times unavoidable. The Arts in Medicine Program has been at Moffitt for almost 25 years. The Arts In Medicine Program has been specially designed to offer patients and their caregivers a variety...
Pasco County teachers celebrate pay raise on Labor Day
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Labor Day comes with a celebration for teachers in Pasco County. The raise marks the largest bump for Pasco teachers in several years. The negotiated pay raise for teachers last week sets base pay in Pasco Schools for new teachers at $46,465. Although Pasco...
Veteran mom charts new course with truck driving career
TAMPA - According to the America Trucking Association, supply chain delays continue to be an issue due to a nation-wide shortage of truck drivers. The group estimates the shortage is at about 80,000 and is expected to grow to 160,000 drivers in the next 10 years. Roadmaster Drivers School in...
Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner
A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
HCSO launches High Visibility Enforcement Program to curb traffic deaths
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY - Just over a week ago, there were five crashes involving pedestrians and a biker in the Tampa Bay area. Three people were killed as a result and authorities said it's not a new problem here. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County ranks in the top 25...
FWC: Woman, 77, bitten by gator in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 77-year-old Bradenton woman is recovering after an alligator attack on Saturday. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the woman was bitten around 6 p.m. while near a pond in the Del Webb community in the 16000 block of Ellsworth Avenue. FWC officials,...
Police: Child in Florida finds gun, shoots and wounds infant
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old found a gun in a home and shot an infant, police said Sunday. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release the 5-month-old baby was shot in the hip but the injury does not appear life-threatening. Investigators were working to learn exactly how the shooting occurred.
Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some of the fastest boats from around the world are in St. Petersburg this weekend for the P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix. The Powerboat Grand Prix is back in St. Petersburg for the second time and is expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city and surrounding communities, according to Director Cole McGowan.
USF Bulls fans excited for future on-campus stadium
TAMPA, Fla. — USF has created an incredible community for Rafael Bosch. USF hopes to have on-campus football stadium by 2026. The university has already completed its first phase of its project to renovate football facilities, including refurbished locker rooms, offices and team meeting spaces. “We’ve met independently at...
