A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO