So, you've qualified for the elimination of $10,000 in your student loan debt. That's good for you, but it still might cost you. Due to President Biden's use of executive action to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients new tax issues could arise. People qualify based on income of less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples. According to The Tax Foundation, based on estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, that would cost at least $330 billion and potentially closer to $500 billion.

