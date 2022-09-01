Read full article on original website
247Sports
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
247Sports
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Offensive Takeaways: Ohio State Overcomes Slow Start, Wears Down Notre Dame Defense
Miyan Williams was terrific in the fourth quarter in helping the Buckeyes seal the game, but the Buckeyes certainly missed Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
247Sports
Iowa football: South Dakota State coach furious after 7-3 loss to Hawkeyes
College football fans looking for a low-scoring and sometimes wacky contest got their wish Saturday as Iowa held off South Dakota State for a 7-3 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game quickly gathered national attention as the Hawkeyes escaped an upset scare from the FCS powerhouse Jackrabbits in somewhat unconventional fashion.
247Sports
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
247Sports
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
247Sports
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
247Sports
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
247Sports
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes rolled into Kinnick Stadium and came away with one of the most unconventional wins that you'll see. Despite the score being 7-3, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going against the Jackrabbits. It took two safeties and a field goal to put away the FCS powerhouse. Frustration boiled over...
247Sports
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
247Sports
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
247Sports
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players comment following Louisville's loss at Syracuse
Louisville entered the 2022 season with a new sense of hope for the program. The coaches spoke of a new confidence, while the offseason additions via the transfer portal seemed to give credence for increased expectations for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, that preseason hope didn't translate to better play on the...
247Sports
Pittsburgh Panthers Football: ESPN FPI rankings updated ahead of game vs. Tennessee
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself within the Top 25. In fact, Pitt comes in at the No. 25 spot in the most recent ESPN FPI rankings. Since the last update, Aug. 4, there have been considerable changes in the predictions that ESPN regarding Pitt's remaining football schedule.
247Sports
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Virginia
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini defense largely played fairly well on Friday night, but it wasn't enough to leave Indiana with a road conference win. Indiana rushed 26 times for 32 yards (1.2 per carry) but took advantage of some of Illinois' secondary breakdowns with 330 passing yards. Still, Illinois was on defense with two minutes left after holding Indiana to 70 second-half yards with a chance to sneak out of town with a win. The Hoosiers went 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left to spurn Illinois' hopes of a road conference win.
247Sports
Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
247Sports
Coach TV: Tom Allen previews Idaho, recaps Illinois win
Watch what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said today in his Monday Q&A, previewing IU's upcoming game against Idaho (8 p.m., Saturday, Big Ten Network) and recapping IU's 23-20 season-opening win over Big Ten opponent Illinois. See what Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell Idaho and Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt...
247Sports
Damon Evans on Maryland basketball's recruiting spree, football attendance, Locksley expectations and more
Maryland basketball fans haven't been the only ones impressed by first-year Terps coach Kevin Willard's recruiting spree. So has the man who hired him, athletic director Damon Evans. "The recruiting, it has really been good for us. When we sat down and talked throughout the interview process, he understood the...
247Sports
What We Learned Live: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21-10 Saturday night and afterward, we debuted our live postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by guests Bill Kurelic, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen on this 100-minute-plus podcast talking all things Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish, the big recruiting weekend for OSU and more.
