KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
KNOE TV8
BBB: Never pay upfront for student loan forgiveness
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Millions of Americans have accrued student loan debt. It is estimated that one in five people in the U.S. owes student loans, according to data collected by the Washington Post. The Biden Administration announced a plan that will forgive some of that debt for some people. It’s relief that many want to take advantage of, including scammers.
KNOE TV8
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022. Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day. Six winners took home ribbons...
monroefreepress.com
Why Southside snubs requests for downtown development input
Reverend Harold McCoy and Reverend Rodney McFarland at city “clergy” meeting, effectively articulated why the Southside leaders are less than enthusiastic about city’s plans to help downtown without equally helping South Monroe. The City of Monroe has been hosting a series of meetings in each council district...
City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green Clinic welcomes new physicians
Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the recent addition of two physicians to the Green Clinic team. Dr. Hannah Rugg, Pediatrician, and Dr. Lauren Sharett, Neurologist, began practicing at the Main Clinic in August 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Rugg and Dr. Sharett to the...
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
KNOE TV8
City met with clergy members to discuss future of Downtown Monroe
Watch these highlights of the first week of local football. Watch these highlight reels from week 1 of Friday Night Blitz!
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
KNOE TV8
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
West Monroe Police holds child safety seat check
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police held a child safety seat check for citizens to stop by and make sure their car seats are installed correctly. Officer Mike Karstendiek said “this is a free event for anybody to come out here and just be sure that their child safety seat is installed […]
2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large. Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the Spicewood Village Mobile Park on May […]
West Monroe tire shop owner charged with several drug and gun offenses, agents say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 29, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit secured arrest and search warrants for 48-year-old Tam Van Dang’s residence located on the 100 block of Fannin Road in West Monroe, La. and his business Discount Used Tire located on the […]
monroefreepress.com
Thursday funeral set for retired deputy Lt. Harry Brown
Funeral service is for retired lieutenant Harry Brown will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the W.L. Jack Howard theater in Monroe. Lieutenant Brown passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Lieutenant Brown was employed by the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs office in...
opso.net
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting leaves one dead; suspects sought for questioning
Two men captured on video are wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning at Cinnamon Square Apartments. About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Ruston Police responded to reports of a shooting on Sage Court in the Cinnamon Square Apartment complex. Cinnamon Square is located off South Farmerville Street across from Green Clinic.
