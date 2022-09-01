ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

BBB: Never pay upfront for student loan forgiveness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Millions of Americans have accrued student loan debt. It is estimated that one in five people in the U.S. owes student loans, according to data collected by the Washington Post. The Biden Administration announced a plan that will forgive some of that debt for some people. It’s relief that many want to take advantage of, including scammers.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022. Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day. Six winners took home ribbons...
MONROE, LA
monroefreepress.com

Why Southside snubs requests for downtown development input

Reverend Harold McCoy and Reverend Rodney McFarland at city “clergy” meeting, effectively articulated why the Southside leaders are less than enthusiastic about city’s plans to help downtown without equally helping South Monroe. The City of Monroe has been hosting a series of meetings in each council district...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Green Clinic welcomes new physicians

Green Clinic Health System is pleased to announce the recent addition of two physicians to the Green Clinic team. Dr. Hannah Rugg, Pediatrician, and Dr. Lauren Sharett, Neurologist, began practicing at the Main Clinic in August 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Rugg and Dr. Sharett to the...
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds

One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
KLFY News 10

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police holds child safety seat check

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police held a child safety seat check for citizens to stop by and make sure their car seats are installed correctly. Officer Mike Karstendiek said “this is a free event for anybody to come out here and just be sure that their child safety seat is installed […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large. Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the Spicewood Village Mobile Park on May […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
monroefreepress.com

Thursday funeral set for retired deputy Lt. Harry Brown

Funeral service is for retired lieutenant Harry Brown will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the W.L. Jack Howard theater in Monroe. Lieutenant Brown passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Lieutenant Brown was employed by the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs office in...
MONROE, LA
opso.net

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shooting leaves one dead; suspects sought for questioning

Two men captured on video are wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning at Cinnamon Square Apartments. About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Ruston Police responded to reports of a shooting on Sage Court in the Cinnamon Square Apartment complex. Cinnamon Square is located off South Farmerville Street across from Green Clinic.
RUSTON, LA

