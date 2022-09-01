Read full article on original website
Biden vs Trump Political Battle Will Go Bonkers Post-Labor Day
Labor Day is typically the starting bell of the fall political season. So president Joe Biden isn't wasting any time getting into the ring with his planned primetime speech tonight at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Perhaps if you listen closely, they will be playing the theme to Rocky as Biden...
Student Loan Forgiven? The Tax Man May Be Coming…
So, you've qualified for the elimination of $10,000 in your student loan debt. That's good for you, but it still might cost you. Due to President Biden's use of executive action to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients new tax issues could arise. People qualify based on income of less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples. According to The Tax Foundation, based on estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, that would cost at least $330 billion and potentially closer to $500 billion.
Dubuque County Covid-19 Transmission Level = High
Today the city of Dubuque, along with Dubuque County and Emergency Management, and the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team sent out an update for CDC guidance in response to a "high" Covid-19 community level. Guidelines in that email state that,. "Dubuque County COVID-19 Community Transmission Level = HIGH....
How Safe is Your Water When The EPA Fails to Update Standards?
The recent clean water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, raises the question of how safe and clean the water is across the United States and locally. Who you ask and how closely the water gets reviewed on the microscopic level will likely determine the safety standards. For example, Iowa's 1,084 utilities...
Iowa Dove Hunters Prepare for September 1 Opening Day
On Thursday, September 1, many Iowa hunters will be up early to head to the field edges for Dove Hunting Season Opening Day. Dove hunting is fast-paced and fun and can be done by nearly everyone, regardless of skill level. Nor does it require expensive equipment to participate, only clothes that blend into the environment, a bucket, and plenty of shotgun shells. There's sure to be a lot of hunting action with a large population of doves in Iowa.
One Person Airlifted After a 4-vehicle Crash North of Platteville on Thursday
A four-vehicle accident near Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday injured two and closed highway North of Platteville for over 5 hours. According to the Telegraph Herald, 28-year-old Clayon Morby of Salem, Wisconsin had to be extricated from his vehicle. Morby was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then later airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Brazilian Brothers Bring Good Vibes & Music To Dubuque Campus
I knew a fun time was at hand when the identical twin brothers from Brazil, Walter, and Wagner Caldas, stepped into the WJOD studio on Thursday morning. Known worldwide as the B2wins, our lively and spontaneous interview proved to be a precursor to their performance Thursday night at Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island
A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
Community Bike Ride To Focus on Complete Streets Policy
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, residents are invited to a community bike ride on Friday, September 16th, for a chance to learn about Dubuque’s ‘Complete Streets Policy’ and bicycle transportation throughout the city. The ride will start at 5:30 pm at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway Amphitheater, which is located at 533 Lincoln Avenue. The ride is scheduled to conclude at around 8pm. The ride will cover 5-miles, and travels Dubuque’s downtown bike routes with scheduled chances to rest, re-hydrate, and discuss the city policies that make biking more accessible and safer for citizens.
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
Too Early For Pumpkin Spice? Not At DQ
Yes it's official. I have mums in my front yard and the wife has put up fall décor and wreaths... And I'm totally ok with it! I love fall and not only because my birthday falls in October (that does help though). No, it's because some of the best flavor combos around are back. Take, for instance, at your local Dairy Queen. It's probably some of your last chances to get ice-cream while it's still fairly warm out while enjoying the flavors of the season. DQ is bringing the fall flavors in with 6 brand new blizzards that have just arrived. And man do they look GOOD!
Iowa Department of Education Awarded $100K For Locally Grown Foods
According to a press release, The Iowa Department of Education was awarded nearly $100,000 through a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported by matching funds from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship aimed at connecting Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals.
Labor Day Parade 2022
Who doesn't like a parade. Even Mother Nature cooperated with a beautiful sunny morning. The 2022 Dubuque Labor Parade had a little bit of every thing: Bands, old cars, tractors, labor organizations, scouts, a few local politicians and CANDY!!!. Enjoy a few photos from the parade. HAPPY LABOR DAY!
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
Record Breaking Year at 2022 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines
According to the Iowa State Fair, several Notable records were broken in the Fair's 11-day run. All information below was provided by the marketing department of the Iowa State Fair. From attendance to foods, livestock and woodcarvings, to new programs, rides and entertainment, it was truly a year to remember...
Iowa Guidelines For Free & Reduced Meals
Eligibility guidelines have been set for students receiving free or reduced-price meals in Iowa. Qualifying students will receive free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program and the Afterschool Care Snack Program, according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Education. Households can complete one application listing all children and return it to a child’s school, the release states.
River Museum Plans $1.3 Million In Renovations
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, big changes are coming to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in the form of a $1.3 million renovation project at its River Discovery Center. Updates will occur in the easternmost building on the facility’s Port of Dubuque campus with a project start date of September 6th.
Guinness World Record Set at 2022 Iowa State Fair
Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
