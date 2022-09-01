Yes it's official. I have mums in my front yard and the wife has put up fall décor and wreaths... And I'm totally ok with it! I love fall and not only because my birthday falls in October (that does help though). No, it's because some of the best flavor combos around are back. Take, for instance, at your local Dairy Queen. It's probably some of your last chances to get ice-cream while it's still fairly warm out while enjoying the flavors of the season. DQ is bringing the fall flavors in with 6 brand new blizzards that have just arrived. And man do they look GOOD!

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO