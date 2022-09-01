South Dakota State volleyball battled to a five-set win (25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 14-25, 15-11) over Eastern Washington Saturday at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits improve to 3-2 on the year while the Eagles fall to 2-3. Crystal Burk recorded the 1000th dig of her Jackrabbit career early in the match and ended the day with 18 digs, bringing her career total to 1,017. Burk led all players with 24 kills, three shy of her career high.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO