Read full article on original website
Related
gojacks.com
STATE PREPPED FOR PENTAGON MATCH
When September 6 at 7 p.m. South Dakota State makes the trip to Sioux Falls Tuesday to take on Chicago State at 7 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits last played at the Pentagon September 29, 2019 - a five-set loss to Western Illinois. KEY STORYLINES. SDSU went 1-1...
gojacks.com
JACKS, BULLDOGS DRAW AT FISHBACK SUNDAY
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State outshot Drake 22-3 in a non-conference match at Fishback Soccer Park on Sunday, but the Jackrabbits were unable to pull away from the Bulldogs as the two sides played to a 1-1 tie. The Jacks (4-0-2) were on the attack for a majority...
gojacks.com
SDSU BEATS EASTERN WASHINGTON, 3-2
South Dakota State volleyball battled to a five-set win (25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 14-25, 15-11) over Eastern Washington Saturday at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits improve to 3-2 on the year while the Eagles fall to 2-3. Crystal Burk recorded the 1000th dig of her Jackrabbit career early in the match and ended the day with 18 digs, bringing her career total to 1,017. Burk led all players with 24 kills, three shy of her career high.
gojacks.com
MEN'S GOLF OPENS SEASON IN MICHIGAN
Sunday: Rounds one and two with tee times beginning at 7:40 a.m. Monday: Round three with tee times beginning at 7:40 a.m. The South Dakota State men's golf team is set to open the 2022-23 season Sunday and Monday at the Island Resort Intercollegiate hosted by the Jackrabbits in Harris, Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gojacks.com
JACKRABBITS FALL IN DEFENSIVE TUSSLE AT IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa won the battle for field position all day, turning two second-half safeties into the decisive points in a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State in the college football opener for both teams Saturday before a sellout crowd of 69,250 at Kinnick Stadium. SDSU, ranked...
Comments / 0