As the summer swim seasons draws to a close and backpacks are stuffed for the start of school, plans continue to move forward for on the Splash Pad project in Bethel Park. Created by the municipality to provide an enhanced recreational opportunity for residents as well as visitors from the South Hills and surrounding areas, Splash Pad is a concrete pad with water features that folks can run through and play. It will be located along Park Avenue behind the athletic field near the back of the parking lot, between the community center and historical society.

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO