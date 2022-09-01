Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
Boxing Insider
Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz Preview
Although many might argue the fight isn’t pay per view worthy, there’s no doubt Sunday’s Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz scrap – which will indeed be broadcast live on Fox pay per view – represents an interesting matchup between two high level heavies. Both Ruiz and Ortiz are at points in their respective careers where they can’t afford another high profile loss. What’s more, both men are hungry to get back, really back, into the world title race. Perhaps most importantly, however, is the fact both men are fun to watch fight. This weekend’s bout might not be a must see event for casual fans, but it may well prove to be entertaining nonetheless.
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua For 2022 WBC And Lineal Heavyweight Title Match
With a fight with WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk perhaps out of the question for this year, definitely not retired WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has decided he wants to finally square off with Anthony Joshua in what would clearly be an all British superfight. Speaking on social media Monday, Fury addressed Joshua directly.
Boxing Insider
Jose Venezuela Stunned By Edwin De Los Santos
The 12-0 Jose Venezuela took on the Edwin De Los Santos in a scheduled 10 rounder in the lightweight division on Sunday. The bout was the first of a scheduled four on the Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz pay per view card. The southpaw De Los Santos looked sharp and aggressive in the first. He even hurt his man at the end of the round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
Comments / 0