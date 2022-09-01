ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Fayette, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nick 97.5

West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

Tuscaloosa County and quarterback Sawyer Deerman won a wild one at Chelsea 42-41. Gordo won a game featuring seven lead changes by holding off Winfield 49-42. Quarterback Brax Garrison and running back Ray Ray Williams shined for the Green Wave in the upset. Central got its first win as the...
ALABAMA STATE
tallasseetribune.com

PHOTOS: Reeltown hosts Lafayette

Ole school Rebel football: Reeltown returns to roots to get first win of the season. Five different Rebels scored Friday night for Reeltown Coach Matt Johnson, and it’s something Johnson is OK with.
NOTASULGA, AL
weisradio.com

Statewide High School Football Scores

Compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Austin 24, Sparkman 21 (OT) Danville 35, Susan Moore 28 (OT) Foley 43, Mary Montgomery 42 (OT) Hillcrest-Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Northridge 23. Hokes Bluff 21, Glencoe 14. Holtville 34, Shelby Co. 13. Homewood 24, Helena 15. Hoover 24, Spain...
ALABAMA STATE
wwno.org

The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived

Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
La Fayette, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
wvtm13.com

Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama

HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
HALE COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Applications for cannabis business licenses now open in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Business Commission will start accepting applications for medical marijuana business licenses starting September 1st, 2022. Anyone may apply for a license that will allow them able to grow, transport or sell marijuana. You can request a business application here. Requests for the applications will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Montgomery Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hornets#Thorton Foster Stadium#Bulldogs
13WMAZ

A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race

MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
alreporter.com

GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow

After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy