tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
Troy Messenger
Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition
Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
WSFA
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
WSFA
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama trucker notches 5 million miles hauling goods for American consumers
If you think you drive a lot, you may want to think again after reading about an Alabama man’s odometer. Trucker Richard Doggrell who works for Troy, Alabama, based Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, was recently honored for topping 5 million miles behind the wheel delivering the goods and supplies that Americans depend on.
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign. Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
altoday.com
Local leaders want apology after allegations of child labor violations
Leaders in Tallapoosa County have called on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after federal officials accused the plant of employing children at its Alexander City plant, AL.com reported. In August, the U.S. Department of Labor accused SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. The...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
wdhn.com
Beach-bound traffic through Coffee Co. this Labor Day Weekend
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Currently, this Labor Day Holiday Weekend thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the wiregrass on their way to beach destinations across coastal Northwest, Florida. Coffee County Sheriff officials are reminding drivers to be aware that state Highway 134 traffic in the Ino Community is being...
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
WSFA
Shots fired near Montgomery school prompts brief lockdown
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated shots fired in the area. Montgomery police responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, which is in the same block as Seth Johnson Elementary School, on a shots fired report.
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
WSFA
Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically injured. The affidavit states she was shot in the heasd.
Opelika-Auburn News
What's the most important issue in Auburn? Newly elected council members sound off
With the 2022 Municipal election behind them, new and returning council members alike are already considering their plans for when the new Auburn City Council convenes in November. This election saw voters turn out to re-elect existing council members Connie Fitch-Taylor of Ward 1, Kelley Griswold of Ward 2 and...
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road. Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
