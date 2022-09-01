About 340,000 gallons of sewage flows into storm drain leading to Whitaker Bayou, following Aug. 26 failure of City of Sarasota utility equipment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. Cane
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
amisun.com
Dispute leads to tolls, traffic lights for canal boaters
CORTEZ – Boaters can expect one-way navigational patterns in the privately-owned Hunters Point canal, with some having to pay automated tolls to use it. Canal access will remain free for canal-side homeowners, Buttonwood Inlet and Holiday Cove RV resort guests and others, but those who store their boats at the Cortez Village Marina will soon be asked to pay a fee to use the canal that provides marina boaters with their only direct water access to the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
amisun.com
Front yard boat storage questioned
BRADENTON BEACH – City commissioners discussed – but took no action – on Commissioner Marilyn Maro’s concerns about boats and other recreational vehicles being stored in front yards. In recent months, Maro has expressed concerns about golf carts, boats and other recreational vehicles in front yards,...
fox13news.com
Fossil hunters continue trespassing in Wellen Park construction zone, North Port police say
NORTH PORT, Fla. - There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils. The construction isn't just attracting...
Mysuncoast.com
Beach parking scarce for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
hernandosun.com
Rollover accident, US 19 north of Cortez
Be careful as a vehicle involving injuries is in the northbound lane of US Hwy 19 just north of Cortez Boulevard. First responders used extraction equiment to assist the occupant. Traffic will be slow. Please use the left lane.
fox13news.com
Damage Reported at Manatee Mobile Home Parks from Thunderstorms
Two parks affected by what forecasters call a downburst
LISTEN: FDOT Restricts Cars On Tampa Bay's Gandy Beach
Barriers will block drivers' access to beachfront and mangroves but allow pedestrian access
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
‘I heard the crashing’: Storm, possible brief tornado damage homes in Manatee County
Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain Chances Increase This Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area received is breaking away from clearer skies as the week progresses. The moisture availability in the atmosphere has been somewhat dry, giving residents more sunshine and clearer skies through Labor Day. However that moisture returns Tuesday and continues to increase throughout the week. Expect more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain climbs up to 70-percent by Thursdays, and remains about the same through the weekend.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Bradenton pedestrians now have two-wheeled options
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is joining its neighbors to the north and south in offering a new way to zip around downtown. City officials unveiled more than 200 electric scooters to be located is specific area around town. Users pay $1 to unlock the scooters and then 49 cents per minute while they’re riding. The city receives 25 cents per ride and has a 24-month agreement with the company.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle partially closes road in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon. The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known. Officers said southbound […]
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Sep 5, 2022
"For many folks this will be our first chance to talk in person." [Politics] McFarland, Reich Bring Different Spins on Freedom. With the primary season closed, attention could focus on a routinely swingy state House district in Sarasota. State Rep. Fiona McFarland this year faces Democrat Derek Reich in House District 73.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota County Names New Director of Communications
Jamie Carson has been named Sarasota County's Director of Communications, a role that continues her 23 years in the communications field, including the past nine years with the county. In her most recent position as Communications Manager, Carson oversaw the department’s Creative Services and Media Relations divisions. She also served as a lead public information officer (PIO) for the county’s joint information center, coordinating emergency communications efforts with local and regional PIOs and developed and implemented a nationally recognized crisis communication plan for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine registration efforts.
Comments / 4