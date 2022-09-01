With Holderness lawsuit over Access 3 settled, Commissioner Ziegler renews push for county purchase of beach property on north Siesta Key

Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
amisun.com
Dispute leads to tolls, traffic lights for canal boaters
CORTEZ – Boaters can expect one-way navigational patterns in the privately-owned Hunters Point canal, with some having to pay automated tolls to use it. Canal access will remain free for canal-side homeowners, Buttonwood Inlet and Holiday Cove RV resort guests and others, but those who store their boats at the Cortez Village Marina will soon be asked to pay a fee to use the canal that provides marina boaters with their only direct water access to the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s #Florida Postcards: Downtown Sarasota, 1960s.
Here’s Downtown Sarasota in this undated postcard from around 1960. In the center, with a yellowish hue, is the Palmer First National Bank, which was started by Bertha Palmer who contributed much to Sarasota. Her estate is now a historic site, Spanish Pointe.
hernandosun.com
Rollover accident, US 19 north of Cortez
Be careful as a vehicle involving injuries is in the northbound lane of US Hwy 19 just north of Cortez Boulevard. First responders used extraction equiment to assist the occupant. Traffic will be slow. Please use the left lane.
Cuban man rescued at sea says water and food had run out before Carnival ship saved his life
In early August, the Carnival Cruise Line ship Paradise rescued two boats of Cuban refugees in just three weeks.
amisun.com
Front yard boat storage questioned
BRADENTON BEACH – City commissioners discussed – but took no action – on Commissioner Marilyn Maro’s concerns about boats and other recreational vehicles being stored in front yards. In recent months, Maro has expressed concerns about golf carts, boats and other recreational vehicles in front yards,...
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
Mysuncoast.com
Beach parking scarce for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
Criminal investigation involving Tampa Bay child welfare agency now inactive after leads run dry
A strident announcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about a criminal investigation of the Tampa Bay area's lead child welfare agency came less than a year ago, but now the probe has quietly gone inactive.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Missing woman in Sarasota found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 22-year-old missing woman has been found according to the Sarasota Police Department. Johana Arteaga was last seen at the embassy suites on Tamiami trail here in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Police Department, Ms. Arteaga has been found and is safe. The SPD thanks everyone...
Bay News 9
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
