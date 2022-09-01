Second officer-involved shooting for Sheriff’s Office in 10 days results in death of suspect who allegedly used gun to threaten woman in the household

After a thorough investigation, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Pacheco and members of the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant on NE Roan Street, Arcadia. (This address is owned by the Alvarez family, and Ebifanio Alverez arrived at the scene of the search warrant moments after detectives began their search.) During the search warrant, numerous stolen items were located on the premises and inside the barn, which appeared to have been recently renovated with exterior walls. One of the items located was the dismantled tan F250 pick-up truck. Coincidently, Ebifanio Alvarez had reported a tan F250 pick-up truck stolen in April 2022. Other items on the property that did not belong to Alvarez, including a dump trailer reported stolen in 2021, were recovered. The rightful owner graciously arrived on the scene and took possession of his trailer.

ARCADIA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO