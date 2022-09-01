Second officer-involved shooting for Sheriff’s Office in 10 days results in death of suspect who allegedly used gun to threaten woman in the household

Read full article on original website
Apollo Beach man charged after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself, sheriff says
An Apollo Beach man has been arrested on several charges after a 5-year-old shot himself with a gun on accident, deputies said.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
classiccountry1045.com
Arcadia Man Charged With Grand Theft and 10 Additional Charges
After a thorough investigation, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Pacheco and members of the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant on NE Roan Street, Arcadia. (This address is owned by the Alvarez family, and Ebifanio Alverez arrived at the scene of the search warrant moments after detectives began their search.) During the search warrant, numerous stolen items were located on the premises and inside the barn, which appeared to have been recently renovated with exterior walls. One of the items located was the dismantled tan F250 pick-up truck. Coincidently, Ebifanio Alvarez had reported a tan F250 pick-up truck stolen in April 2022. Other items on the property that did not belong to Alvarez, including a dump trailer reported stolen in 2021, were recovered. The rightful owner graciously arrived on the scene and took possession of his trailer.
Woman Arrested After 3-Year-Old Shoots 5-Month-Old Baby In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an infant injured on Saturday. Shortly after 1 PM on Saturday, officers were called to a home located on the 8300 block of 17th St in Tampa in reference to a
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police: Charges pending against Manatee High student who made threat
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police confirm that criminal charges are pending against a Manatee County High School student after a threat of gun violence was posted to social media. Late Thursday night, the FBI received an anonymous tip that a student, a junior at Manatee High School, made a...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Two people dead after Aug. 26 incident at Venice home, with male occupant having threatened Sarasota County deputy with knife
Two people were pronounced dead late in the afternoon of Aug. 26 following a report of a possible battery at a home in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in Venice, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has reported. Additionally, a deputy responding to the scene was the victim...
Traffic stop leads to multiple felony drug charges in Sarasota
A Sarasota man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after being pulled over for illegal window tint
Mysuncoast.com
Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display. There is still no update...
fox13news.com
Fossil hunters continue trespassing in Wellen Park construction zone, North Port police say
NORTH PORT, Fla. - There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils. The construction isn't just attracting...
Bradenton man hid fentanyl in potato chip bag during search, police say
A Bradenton man faces several criminal charges and traffic citations after a search during a traffic stop revealed six different drugs were in his car, according to Sarasota police.
Bradenton residents watchful after alligator attack leaves 77-year-old with serious injuries
A woman seriously injured during an alligator attack was hospitalized over the weekend.
classiccountry1045.com
Crash Kills Two In Arcadia
Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
fox13news.com
Fossil hunters warned about trespassing in North Port
There's enough large signs warning visitors not to come into the construction area at Wellen Park in North Port. But, police said they continue to receive calls about people not only digging, but bringing their own equipment to hunt for fossils.
Winter Haven man flips car on I-4, dies after being ejected
A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.
Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle partially closes road in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon. The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known. Officers said southbound […]
10NEWS
'Gator got my arm': Man survives 3 days lost in the woods after alligator attack
Eric Merda says he was swimming in Lake Manatee when a gator bit his arm off. He said he survived three days in the swamp after the attack.
Mysuncoast.com
Community rallies for for Rosie the Raccoon
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast community has rallied together to show their gratitude to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after the woman who recorded herself burning a raccoon alive was arrested. “Justice for Rosie the Raccoon” is the name of the event that took place outside the State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit on September 3rd.
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic
In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
