Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
cw39.com
Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
Fall Festivals in Montgomery County
It's finally time for all things fall! Celebrate the cooler weather by heading outdoors to a local fall festival. These are just a few of the upcoming fall festivals happening in October in Montgomery County.
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrates 10-year anniversary in Kingwood
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Pretty Little Things Boutique) Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. Located at 1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the boutique offers a number of women’s apparel options, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories. Pretty Little Things Boutique also offers greeting cards and gifts for various occasions. 281-608-1057. www.prettylittlethingsonline.com.
houstononthecheap.com
Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston
Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
For $6.8 million you can own this minimalistic modern Houston estate
The 13,350-square-foot home is located between a golf course and a nature preserve.
Click2Houston.com
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
50+ live music performances planned in Cy-Fair this September
Mike Amabile will perform at The Hidden Cellar on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Mike Amabile) The Backyard Grill, 9453 Jones Road, Houston, 281-897-9200. www.thebackyardgrill.com. All performances begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 2: Nate Gordon. Sept. 9: Matt Sebastian. Sept. 16: Nate Gordon. Sept. 30: Cody Taylor. The Barn at Frio, 16416...
4th-generation pitmaster brings craft barbecue to Kingwood with Texas Q
Fourth-generation pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi opened craft barbecue restaurant Texas Q in Kingwood in August 2021. (Courtesy Texas Q) For Sloan Rinaldi, barbecue has always been in her blood. “My family started doing barbecue in Crockett, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century, so I’m a fourth-generation pitmaster,” she said....
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star State
Mystical Park PhotoPhoto by Lerone Pieters from Burst. “Descending into the Cistern the first time was like discovering some ancient ruin,” said Larry Page, the principal architect of the redesign, per Houstonia.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Houston to New Mexico
Every great American road trip needs beautiful scenery and New Mexico definitely has that covered, with its stunning rolling hills and majestic deserts. The fascinating road trip from Houston to New Mexico will take you through time and space as well as unforgettable landmarks and cities. The epic 2,330-mile road...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Who killed Kevin Hill?
Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – September 5 - 11, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “The days are long, but the years are short.” – Gretchen Rubin. It may be a short work week – thanks to Labor Day – that feels even shorter due to our daylight hours dwindling, but it’s long on amazing events. Here’s our top 5!
5 new businesses now open in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
Pet Supplies Plus held its grand opening Aug. 12 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Check out these five businesses that opened in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area in July and August. 1. Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village...
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
