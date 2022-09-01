ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Labor day crafts fair in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival has concluded. Nearly 100 craft artisans lined up in downtown Venice to help start the fall craft season. The free event was open to the public from September 3rd to the 4th and offered countless crafts...
VENICE, FL
UPDATE: Missing woman in Sarasota found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 22-year-old missing woman has been found according to the Sarasota Police Department. Johana Arteaga was last seen at the embassy suites on Tamiami trail here in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Police Department, Ms. Arteaga has been found and is safe. The SPD thanks everyone...
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Enjoy the Most Delicious BBQ in Sarasota This Labor Day Weekend

Labor day weekend is here, and it's a long one (September 3 to 5, 2022). If it finds you in Sarasota, what are your plans? Well, there are many fun things to do in Sarasota during Labor Day weekend, and enjoying a good BBQ with family and friends is probably the best one!
SARASOTA, FL
Gator attack in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident. According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location. The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of...
BRADENTON, FL
Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their hooks. On August 31, the Florida Fish and Wildlife announced they are allowing people to keep the fish after a five-year ban. Fisherman are being limited to one...
FLORIDA STATE
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
BRADENTON, FL
995qyk.com

Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique

If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair

Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in motorcycle crash on Tuckers Grade in Charlotte County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead at Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County. FHP says the motorcycle crashed into a tree. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Community rallies for for Rosie the Raccoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast community has rallied together to show their gratitude to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after the woman who recorded herself burning a raccoon alive was arrested. “Justice for Rosie the Raccoon” is the name of the event that took place outside the State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit on September 3rd.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

