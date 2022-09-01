ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Labor Day parade in Cleveland: Watch video of the full parade

CLEVELAND — Labor Day has arrived, which means it’s also time for the annual parade in Cleveland. The 2022 parade, which included Congresswoman Shontel Brown as the Grand Marshal, began at 11 a.m. at E. 146th and Kinsman. It came to an end at Luke Easter Park at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a festival that included food, vendors, live music, dancing, games and more.
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family

EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
#Labor Day Weekend#Local Life#Localevent#Northeast Ohio#Music Festival#Fishing Derby#Hale Farm Village#Bath Features#Acme Fresh Market
Boardman hit with heavy rain, flooding concerns

BOARDMAN, Ohio — It has been a soggy Labor Day weekend across Northeast Ohio, and Boardman Township in Mahoning County is one area that has experienced some flooding concerns amid heavy rain. Video from the Boardman area on Sunday shows driveways and sidewalks transformed into rivers. There was also...
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
