Labor Day Weekend activities continue across Northeast Ohio despite wet weather
CLEVELAND — Wet weather in northeast Ohio put a damper on some Labor Day weekend activities, with certain events being postponed or canceled. However, the community still turned out on Monday, carrying on holiday weekend traditions, and coming prepared to battle the rain. Sunday’s rain and clouds threw a...
2022 Labor Day parade in Cleveland: Watch video of the full parade
CLEVELAND — Labor Day has arrived, which means it’s also time for the annual parade in Cleveland. The 2022 parade, which included Congresswoman Shontel Brown as the Grand Marshal, began at 11 a.m. at E. 146th and Kinsman. It came to an end at Luke Easter Park at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a festival that included food, vendors, live music, dancing, games and more.
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family
EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
Powerball lottery drawing for September 3, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022. There may not have been any winners in the $148 million Powerball drawing, but plenty of Ohioans won prizes with smaller amounts of money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
See all the prizes won in Ohio from the Mega Millions lottery drawing on September 2, 2022
CLEVELAND — Despite no one hitting the $169 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, plenty of people still won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO!...
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
VOTE NOW: Make your picks for WKYC's next High School Football Game of the Week!
CLEVELAND — We're truly in the thick of Northeast Ohio's high school football season!. Can you believe we're already three weeks in? Last Friday saw some great action across the area, including upstart North Ridgeville lambasting Normandy 51-10 in the WKYC Game of the Week. With Week 4 now...
Country music star Chase Rice performs surprise concert at his Welcome to the Farm Bar in Cleveland's Flats
CLEVELAND — Many flocked to Cleveland's Flats last night to watch the highly anticipated Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game. Those watching the game at Welcome to the Farm received quite a surprise. Country music star Chase Rice took the stage in Cleveland for a surprise performance at...
Boardman hit with heavy rain, flooding concerns
BOARDMAN, Ohio — It has been a soggy Labor Day weekend across Northeast Ohio, and Boardman Township in Mahoning County is one area that has experienced some flooding concerns amid heavy rain. Video from the Boardman area on Sunday shows driveways and sidewalks transformed into rivers. There was also...
Apples ripen ahead of schedule, filling the trees at Wayne County orchard
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — They say you can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. Well, you can take your friend to Rittman Orchards to pick some apples! The sun-drenched trees on this Wayne County hillside are full of Honeycrisps. Rittman...
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
Flood Advisories have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — Severe weather is making its way through the Northeast Ohio region today causing heavy rains that have a potential to cause flooding. According to the National Weather Service Flood Advisories have been issued for the following counties:. Medina until 10 p.m. Portage, Summit until 9:45 p.m. Cuyahoga...
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person has died and multiple others were injured after an overnight shooting in East Cleveland. 3News' Neil Fischer has confirmed with police that it happened outside of the Just Us Lounge and Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Avenue around 2:53 a.m. Monday.
Boardman deals with flooding concerns
Rainy weather has caused flooding concerns for the Boardman area. 3News' Kierra Cotton has more.
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
North Ridgeville stomps Normandy 51-10 in WKYC High School Football Game of the Week
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — What started as a close game became a laugher quite quickly. North Ridgeville lambasted Normandy 51-10 Friday night in the WKYC High School Football Game of the Week. The Rangers moved to 3-0 behind a strong effort on all sides of the ball from senior Connor Costin.
16-year-old shot in hand by Akron police officer according to Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old male was shot in the hand by an Akron police officer Saturday evening after an incident involving a firearm at a residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News reporter...
No fans allowed: Gates kept locked for Collinwood vs. Shaw high school football game amid 'high tensions'
CLEVELAND — Friday night lights were dimmed for some east side students and parents after the decision that no spectators were allowed at the Collinwood-East Cleveland Shaw high school football game. The closest you could get to the football field was the touch of a chain-link fence. Parents, students...
Man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot by a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer early on Monday. According to a statement from CMHA, an officer responded to a call for assistance at Riverside Park on the city's west side when he was flagged down by the 33-year-old man.
