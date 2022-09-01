Read full article on original website
Inventor Builds Next-Level Camera with Giant 35mm f/0.4 Equivalent Lens for Insane Bokeh Effects
Matthew Perks, the inventor behind this USB-C microphone and water-cooled TV, is back at it again with a next-level camera. To start the build, he first had to source a vintage episcope lens from an old art projector, which basically slid over artwork and projected the image onto a wall or flat surface in a dark room.
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Revealed at IFA 2022, Doubles as Giant Tablet
The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop debuted at CES 2022, and just this past week, it was revealed at IFA 2022 in Berlin. Priced from $3,499 USD, this foldable laptop doubles as a giant tablet, thanks to its large 4:3 aspect ratio 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen, which can fold right down the middle to create two 3:2 12.5-inch displays.
Leaked Video Reportedly Shows Google Pixel 7 Pro Unboxing Ahead of Release
We should see Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders go live during the beginning of October, and for those who simply can’t wait, this leaked video reportedly shows an unboxing of said device far ahead of its October 13th release. One difference between the base Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is the latter will have a curved display.
Over Jump Alpha Demo Released, is an Incredible SEGA Rally Remake in Unreal Engine 5
SEGA Rally Championship was originally released in 1994 as an arcade game, so it’s only fitting that it gets a remake in Unreal Engine 5. Introducing Over Jump by Alessandro Schiassi, who is currently a VFX supervisor and artist. This is a completely independent and unofficial tribute to the original game with modern graphics.
Inventor Builds Strange LEGO Robot Capable of Brushing Your Teeth and Spraying Mouthwash
Riley of Brick Science wondered if there was an easier, yet more complex, way of brushing your teeth, and this strange LEGO robot is the result. How long did it take to come up with such a contraption? Around 19-hours and 15-minutes using approximately $2,000 USD worth of parts. On the bright side, it does also spray mouthwash after brushing.
Apple Watch Pro Case Allegedly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal with More Buttons
Before spending $15K on the Golden Concept Diamond Edition Apple Watch, it’s probably wise to wait until the rumored Apple Watch Pro is unveiled on Wednesday (Sep. 7). This top-of-the-line model will most likely come equipped with the S8 chip, a body temperature sensor, and extra health features targeted at heavy-duty athletes.
Don’t Pay $1920, Get an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24GB GDDR6X Graphics Card for $979.99 Shipped – Today Only
The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card is as fast as they come, or at least for $979 shipped, today only, originally $1919.99. Aside from the 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory that provides 1TB/s memory bandwidth, it boasts a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores with 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. Product page.
Japanese Researchers Develop Bizarre Flying Dragon Robot Drone That Can Grab Things
Japanese researchers have developed a bizarre flying. shape-shifting dragon robot drone composed of four gimbaled pairs and ducted fans, with each pair connected through a two-axis actuated joint, enabling it to grab things. This means that if there is a valve that needs to be shut in a tight space, dragon would be able to successfully complete the job.
Infrared Light Successfully Used to Wirelessly Transmit Power Up to 100-Feet
Researchers at Sejong University in South Korea have successfully used infrared light to wirelessly transmit power up to nearly 100-feet. During their tests, the system transferred 400 mW of light power over distances of up to 98-feet (30-meters), sufficient for charging sensors. With more development, its power output could be increased to levels necessary to charge mobile devices, including tablets and laptops.
Super Mario RTX Fan Project in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
You’ve seen Super Mario 64 with full ray-tracing, now check out Super Mario RTX, a fan project made in Unreal Engine 5 that shows what the legendary Nintendo character could look like on next-gen consoles. Unfortunately (or fortunately), this will not be released as a demo, mainly because Nintendo has been known to take down such projects if they ever become more than just a gameplay trailer.
Leaked Video Allegedly Shows New iPhone 14 Pro Notch Configurations Menu
Apple is set to officially reveal the iPhone 14 Pro next week, and it’s no surprise that a few alleged production units have already leaked. This one appears to show us a notch configurations menu that lets users customize the pill shape on its 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate depending on their preference.
