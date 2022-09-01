ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
HometownLife.com

Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Seth Towns stepping away from Ohio State men's basketball team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward Seth Towns announced he is stepping away from the Ohio State men’s basketball team. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” the 24-year-old player said in a tweet.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio high school football team honors Maxton Soviak

MILAN, Ohio — Over one year after the passing of former Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, his former high school and football team continued to remember his legacy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Prior to...
EDISON, OH
WKYC

No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State's revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. The top-five opening matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
SHELBY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

New orthopedic surgeon joins medical staff at Morrow County Hospital

MT. GILEAD – Morrow County Hospital is excited to welcome as the newest medical staff member at the Medical Specialty Center at Morrow County Hospital. Dr. Crowell is a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon with nearly 40 years of experience and provides a range of surgical services including spine care and fractures, cervical spine fusions, joint replacement, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, and more. He is looking forward to meeting the needs of the Morrow County community.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH

