Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
13abc.com
OSU football fans celebrate a win: Local bar celebrates sports betting license approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Football fans tuned into Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame season opener on 13abc, and although they had some people show up to watch the game, owner of local bar Downtown Johnny’s, Dan Martinez, says he is hoping his new sports betting license will bring in even more people next season.
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
HometownLife.com
Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader
Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
WKYC
Ohio State’s 2002 National Championship Team honored during the Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame featured two of the nation's top five teams, but the game also served as a backdrop to honor one of the university's best team. At the end of the first quarter, fans had their chance to honor the 2002...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
WKYC
Seth Towns stepping away from Ohio State men's basketball team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward Seth Towns announced he is stepping away from the Ohio State men’s basketball team. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” the 24-year-old player said in a tweet.
Northeast Ohio high school football team honors Maxton Soviak
MILAN, Ohio — Over one year after the passing of former Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak, his former high school and football team continued to remember his legacy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Prior to...
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State's revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. The top-five opening matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus...
richlandsource.com
Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center
SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
Ohio driver threatens to shoot another for not using a turn signal
Police say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
morrowcountysentinel.com
New orthopedic surgeon joins medical staff at Morrow County Hospital
MT. GILEAD – Morrow County Hospital is excited to welcome as the newest medical staff member at the Medical Specialty Center at Morrow County Hospital. Dr. Crowell is a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon with nearly 40 years of experience and provides a range of surgical services including spine care and fractures, cervical spine fusions, joint replacement, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, and more. He is looking forward to meeting the needs of the Morrow County community.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
