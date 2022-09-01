Read full article on original website
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
EastEnders reveals full details of Alfie Moon's return – and Kat's wedding decision
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed full details of Alfie Moon's return, which will spark a huge dilemma for his ex-wife Kat Slater. Shane Richie has reprised his role as Alfie, who will be thrown straight into a major story involving Kat and Phil. As we've already revealed, Alfie reappears...
Married At First Sight Australia's Martha Kalifatidis is pregnant with her first child
Married At First Sight Australia star Martha Kalifatidis has announced she's expecting her first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli. The couple, who met on the sixth season of the Aussie reality TV show, took to Instagram to share the news with their followers having been quiet on their social media.
Coronation Street shares full details of Toyah's big confession over Imran's death
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed more about Toyah Habeeb's upcoming confessions over the death of her husband Imran. Next week's episodes see Toyah confide in Spider Nugent about what really happened on the day of the car crash in June. Toyah has always dismissed any suspicions that...
EastEnders teases Phil and Grant flashback secret in brand-new pictures
EastEnders has released some new images from the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. The one-off special episode airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at the Mitchells in 1979, showing what life was like for the family during a tough economic time in Britain. The episode will see...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
Coronation Street producer promises huge consequences over Stephen and Jenny secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has warned of "long-lasting consequences" after Jenny Connor's recent kiss with Stephen Reid. Jenny gave into temptation with Stephen in the back room of the Rovers Return last week, as she believed that her relationship with Leo Thompkins was over. Jenny...
Ghosts team reveals why original pilot was kept under wraps
The co-creators of the BBC comedy Ghosts have spoken about why the show's original pilot was kept under wraps. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, Mathew Baynton explained that the show's creators turned down the initial broadcast slot offered for Ghosts as they felt it was not yet ready to air.
Blue Peter star Simon Thomas reveals he is expecting baby with wife Derrina
Blue Peter's Simon Thomas has revealed his wife Derrina's pregnancy over on Instagram. Sharing a video from their church wedding ceremony, he wrote: "Fourteen months ago today, @chrissayburn & @brittanysipling sang this beautiful song of blessing over us. There's another little blessing on its way..." In it, a cluster of...
Love Island's Ekin-Su responds to claims Davide cheated on her
Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has responded to claims that her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti cheated on her, insisting the rumours are not true. Fans were concerned for the status of the Love Island winners' relationship after Davide was filmed in a taxi cab with two women after a night out while Ekin-Su was away in Los Angeles on a work trip.
Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber promises major shift in Norma's storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber has promised a big surprise involving her character Norma Crow. Norma – better known as the fearsome Undertaker – made her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap in April, posing a dangerous threat to popular characters like Ste Hay, Sienna Blake and Warren Fox.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
How House of the Dragon's [SPOILER] death changes Daemon's future
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Death comes for us all, eventually. From stabbings and burnings to being squished under a dragon's foot, death is an unescapable truth that Game of Thrones has always been acutely aware of. But who knew death could come in the form of a hungry crab?
Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer opens up over 'disturbing' new Mason story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is currently being manipulated by Eric Foster as the soap explores radical misogyny and incel culture. In scenes set to air next week, Mason will try winning Ella Richardson's affections but push her back toward her ex-boyfriend Charlie Dean. Furious, he throws a ball at her at sports day and gets punched by Charlie in retaliation.
The Masked Dancer UK unmasks US star as series returns to screens
The Masked Dancer series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer UK series 2 eliminated its first famous face tonight (September 3). Unveiling himself beneath the Astronaut costume in front of a packed-out crowd was none other than Jesse Metcalfe, the actor behind John Rowland in Desperate Housewives. Quizzed on why...
Walking Dead star shuts down speculation Alpha origin story was 'inconsistent'
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton has hit back at claims her character's origin story was "inconsistent". Tales of the Walking Dead fans got another Alpha origin story during Sunday's episode. However, some fans of the series claimed that the story contradicted a previous origin story that featured the character.
