ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street producer promises huge consequences over Stephen and Jenny secret

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has warned of "long-lasting consequences" after Jenny Connor's recent kiss with Stephen Reid. Jenny gave into temptation with Stephen in the back room of the Rovers Return last week, as she believed that her relationship with Leo Thompkins was over. Jenny...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Frankie Lewis to fear for Amy Mitchell in exit story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Frankie Lewis will take a big stand after growing concerned about schoolgirl Amy Mitchell next week. Frankie, who is due to bow out of the show in the coming weeks, will be left shaken when she's accosted by a stranger while walking home from a night out.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Parkinson
Person
Martin Compston
Person
Adrian Dunbar
Person
Vicky Mcclure
digitalspy.com

Ghosts team reveals why original pilot was kept under wraps

The co-creators of the BBC comedy Ghosts have spoken about why the show's original pilot was kept under wraps. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, Mathew Baynton explained that the show's creators turned down the initial broadcast slot offered for Ghosts as they felt it was not yet ready to air.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story

Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Line Of Duty#Channel 4 Line#Compston
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer opens up over 'disturbing' new Mason story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is currently being manipulated by Eric Foster as the soap explores radical misogyny and incel culture. In scenes set to air next week, Mason will try winning Ella Richardson's affections but push her back toward her ex-boyfriend Charlie Dean. Furious, he throws a ball at her at sports day and gets punched by Charlie in retaliation.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

BBC Four original programmes

BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer. BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Moon Knight’s Meghan Kasperlik reveals Easter eggs viewers missed

Every single MCU movie and TV show is constantly combed through by fans searching for the many Easter eggs Marvel scatters throughout their projects. Not all of those Easter eggs are always picked up, however. In an interview with Digital Spy, Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik revealed three Easter eggs that viewers missed in the Oscar Isaac-starring show.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders teases Phil and Grant flashback secret in brand-new pictures

EastEnders has released some new images from the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. The one-off special episode airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at the Mitchells in 1979, showing what life was like for the family during a tough economic time in Britain. The episode will see...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney lands next lead movie role

Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has been cast in an adaptation of novel The Registration. Deadline has reported that the actress will be starring in and co-producing alongside The Purge franchise producer Brad Fuller, from a script from The Night House writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error

House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Celebrity SAS star 'broke ribs and ruptured spleen' after horrific stunt

Jennifer Ellison has revealed she suffered a catalogue of injuries from her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling shoot, which took place in Jordan for the latest series, was described as "inhumane" by the former Brookside star (via Daily Star). "There were times when I worried about...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman responds to engagement rumours

Ziggy is at the centre of more drama in Home and Away scenes set to air down under when she finds out that she is pregnant. But while she is facing some life-changing choices, actress Sophie Dillman is keen to point out that what people are saying about her own lovelife is not true.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy