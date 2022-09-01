Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Springfield, Eugene police arrest assault suspect after standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Multiple officers with the Springfield and Eugene Police Departments were able to peacefully resolve a standoff at 21st Street and A Street, and reportedly arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman in the head. According to the Springfield Police Department, SPD officers responded to reported shooting...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. Officials said they were called to the scene of a possible structure fire in the 979 block of Patterson Street in Eugene at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said the fire started at an abandoned building located next to the Patterson House and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the abandoned building became fully involved. The fire upgraded to a three-alarm fire after the Patterson House caught on fire.
kptv.com
Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
nbc16.com
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
clayconews.com
nbc16.com
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash
A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police say.
Keizer homeowner fatally shoots invader, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say. Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual. The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader […]
KVAL
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
kezi.com
Suspect arrested, accused of arson related to fire that gutted apartment building
EUGENE, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in the case of an August 2 fire that burned out an apartment building and left residents homeless, the Eugene Police Department says. EPD says officers have arrested Avery Jerome Boyle, 47, of Eugene, in connection to an apartment fire in...
KVAL
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
oregontoday.net
Hit & Run I-5, Marion Co., Sept. 1
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra Sullivan (35) of Salem, was struck by a vehicle. Sullivan sustained fatal injuries and was discovered by a litter crew on the shoulder of the road. It is believed that she was struck sometime during the evening of August 29 or the morning of August 30. OSP investigators are seeking public assistance in locating the vehicle that struck her. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a: Subaru: 2012-16 Impreza, 2013-2017 Cross Trek or a 2014-2018 Forrester; crystal white pearl in color; damage to the right front; was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on evening of August 29 to morning of August 30, 2022. Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-229957.
nbc16.com
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
kptv.com
FOUND: Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered elderly woman. Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Dorena/Cottage Grove area at around 10 a.m. on Thursday and has not yet returned. The sheriff’s office said Peschel has multiple medical issues including dementia.
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON
WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
KXL
Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
