kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
kptv.com
Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for September 4
Helen Bellinger, 91, of Lebanon, died August 26, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
clayconews.com
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
Family of Estacada couple killed in Mt. Hood National Forest awaits arrest in case
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day she graduated high school in June 2019, Hayle Merchant posed for a picture next to her mom. Hayle did not know it at the time, but it would be the second to last time she would see her parents. "I just miss them...
oregontoday.net
Hit & Run I-5, Marion Co., Sept. 1
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra Sullivan (35) of Salem, was struck by a vehicle. Sullivan sustained fatal injuries and was discovered by a litter crew on the shoulder of the road. It is believed that she was struck sometime during the evening of August 29 or the morning of August 30. OSP investigators are seeking public assistance in locating the vehicle that struck her. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a: Subaru: 2012-16 Impreza, 2013-2017 Cross Trek or a 2014-2018 Forrester; crystal white pearl in color; damage to the right front; was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on evening of August 29 to morning of August 30, 2022. Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-229957.
