Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
The Meaning Behind “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin
The fractured relationship between a father and a son, from birth through adulthood is told verse by verse through Harry Chapin’s 1974 folk tale “Cats in the Cradle.”. Topping the charts when it was first released—and Chapin’s sole No. 1 hit— the opening track of his 1974 album Verities & Balderdash, “Cats in the Cradle,” has remained a folk-rock classic, reemerging on television and film for nearly five decades and a recent induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Stereogum
Kevin Bacon Covered The Corn Song
Last month, a little kid named Tariq went viral on social media for talking about how much he loves corn. That viral moment was then manufactured into a song by a member of the Gregory Brothers, meme music makers who have previously made hits out of songs based on double rainbow and bed intruder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London
The first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts is happening today in London at Wembley Stadium, and the whole thing will be live streaming via Paramount. That includes: Paramount+, Pluto TV, MTV’s YouTube channels, and on-demand via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV VOD (starting September 5). A one-hour special edition of the concert will also air today on CBS at 9 PM ET and on MTV (get more specific info here). The whole thing is also available to stream live for free via MTV’s YouTube channel below.
Stereogum
The Weeknd Ends LA Show After A Few Songs Because He Lost His Voice
The Weeknd ended his show in Los Angeles early on Saturday night because he lost his voice after only a few songs. The pop star was performing the second of two nights at SoFi Stadium on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Abel Tesfaye left the stage during “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and returned when “Can’t Feel My Face” began without him to break the news to the audience.
Stereogum
Watch Foo Fighters Play Their Hits At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Finale
Foo Fighters played a career-spanning finale set to wrap up tonight’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London. During their set, the Foos brought out Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Nandi Bushell, and Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor. Together with the surviving band members, Freese drummed on “Times Like These” and “All My Life,” and Barker came in for “The Pretender” and “Monkey Wrench.” Later, 12-year-old Bushell drummed on “Learn To Fly,” and Taylor wrapped up the mini-set on “These Days.”
Comments / 0