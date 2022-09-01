SUSSEX, VA (AP) — According to Virginia State Police, a two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

