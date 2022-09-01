Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former NC high school English teacher accused of statutory rape
SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) — A Johnston County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of statutory rape of a child younger than 15. Amanda Doll, 37, was booked into jail on September 2nd, 2022. That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position. Johnston County Public Schools...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Truck tire blowout causes crash, killing 11-year-old NC girl
SUSSEX, VA (AP) — According to Virginia State Police, a two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
Comments / 0