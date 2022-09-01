ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1

Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Matchday Musings: Sunderland slip to defeat despite improved second half

Say what you want about Sky Sports, but they picked a couple of cracking stories to tell recently – and at the time they probably didn’t even realise it. In choosing to broadcast Sunderland’s games against Norwich City and Middlesbrough when they did their reasoning was presumably that these were all relatively big Championship clubs likely to put on some decent football for their audience, but the managerial ruminations since the announcements have proven to be a bit of a bonus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Reece James signs new long-term Chelsea contract

Reece James has now officially put pen to paper on his new Chelsea contract, extending his stay at the club until 2028. His previous deal had three years left on it, but it was no longer commensurate with his importance to the team. In line with expectations since the takeover,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
Person
David Unsworth
Person
Idrissa Gueye
SB Nation

Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing

Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coady devastated, Lampard credited, Dele scores

Everton grab a point in Merseyside Derby in a thrilling 0-0 draw. Watch the highlights below. And watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day. “We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat...four draws but it’s hard work and commitment - if we keep building and get stronger then we’ll get the wins,” says Jordan Pickford. [RBM]
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City - Ashley’s feeling Young!

Well, that draw was very unexpected! What did the lads make of the hard-earned point at Villa Park against Manchester City on Saturday?. With pressure only building on the shoulders of Steven Gerrard, was the tweak in formation and tactics a sign of a manager who is starting to learn a valuable lesson or was this more so a case of a management team setting up to play one of the best sides in the world?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby

The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Midfielders#Good Luck#Toffees#Warrington#Academy#Merseysiders
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City

Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Lineups & Match thread: Bounceback time!

The time has come for the healing of the recently open wounds in Newcastle’s tissue. The loss to Liverpool was impossible to predict and totally unexpected, as it happened clearly outside of the regulation—added-time included—and left everybody dumbfounded at how Klopp and the Red boys were able to convince the Premier League to give them a hand to keep the international broadcasting markets interested in the product.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundup: Ex-Sunderland defender thinks we’ll be ‘better off’ with Mowbray in charge

Former Sunderland defender Alan Stubbs has been speaking to BoyleSports Football regarding Alex Neil’s recent departure, as well as the arrival of Tony Mowbray. Despite the upheaval Neil’s move to Stoke caused, Stubbs believes Sunderland may actually be in a better position now under Mowbray, with the ex-Black Cat hoping the club make a push for the play-offs:
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury

Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute. The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tuches advocates for patience still with Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell came off the bench yesterday to win the game for us against West Ham United, scoring an absolutely ridiculous goal just a few minutes after his introduction, then setting up Kai Havertz’s winner two minutes from time. They were his first goal and first official assist in nearly ten months.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy