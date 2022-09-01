Read full article on original website
Soda City Live: Keep the Midlands beautiful accepting volunteers for Lakeside Litter Sweep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the saying goes “litter trashes everyone” and a nice view can be ruined by pieces of paper and trash left on the ground. It’s a problem created by the hands of many people and in an effort through “Keep the Midlands Beautiful” the hands of many people will be able to make spaces beautiful again near Lake Murray.
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
Dogs We Have Loved
“Children grow up too fast, and dogs don’t live long enough.”. Anyone who knows us knows that we are dog lovers of the highest order. I have always had a dog and really can’t imagine life without one. In an earlier time, we always had hunting dogs, and while many of them were not considered family pets, some were the dearest of family pets. Over the course of our marriage, Betsy and I have been lucky enough to have had 13 that were complete members of the family, loved and doted on accordingly.
Soda City Live: Brunch that encourages you to Bloom where you’re planted
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than ever, women are coming together to inspire each other and lift each other up. An upcoming brunch will provide women with an opportunity to BLOOM in a way they may not have allowed themselves to blossom and even water each other. “The Brunch Experience,...
9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina to pay tribute to first responders and military
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York. The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina is paying tribute to first responders and the military on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Organizers said the 21st Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony is planned to...
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
Police search for man missing from Lowcountry hospital vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Columbia Police are searching for a man who vanished from a transport vehicle from Colleton County Medical Center. Theodore Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 in the West Columbia area, police say. A post from the Columbia Police Department states he had been released...
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
CPD searching for male suspect in shooting incident at Latimer Manor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after a shooting at a gathering. The suspect is accused of shooting a woman in her upper body area at Latimer Manor. Authorities also say a 14-year-old girl was grazed by...
Midlands families pay more for Labor Day cookouts amid historic inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands families are paying more for their end-of-summer cookouts this year. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that year after year, overall food prices are up more than 11 percent. That represents the largest increase in food prices since 1979. Some Midlands customers...
‘It’s that kind of thing that keeps me awake at night’: Issues plaguing Edgefield Co. Detention Center
The compensation is a result of the presence of plutonium at SRS from the failed MOX project.
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
