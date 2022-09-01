“Children grow up too fast, and dogs don’t live long enough.”. Anyone who knows us knows that we are dog lovers of the highest order. I have always had a dog and really can’t imagine life without one. In an earlier time, we always had hunting dogs, and while many of them were not considered family pets, some were the dearest of family pets. Over the course of our marriage, Betsy and I have been lucky enough to have had 13 that were complete members of the family, loved and doted on accordingly.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO