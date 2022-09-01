NewsNation’s Ali Bradley: Chicago welcomes migrants coming from Texas
Ali Bradley, NewsNation's Southwest Correspondent, joins John Williams to talk about Texas Governor Greg Abbott sending buses of migrants to Chicago as part of his response to President Joe Biden's "open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas."
