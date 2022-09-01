ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Get Good News on Tony Gonsolin Following MRI

When Tony Gonsolin went on the injured list earlier this week, both Gonsolin and the Dodgers were optimistic they had caught the forearm issue early and that he would likely miss the minimum 15 days with the injury. On Thursday, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t responding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury

The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Homer
Person
Danny Duffy
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Status of Bullpen, Kimbrel’s Job Security

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined “Loud Outs” on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio on Friday, and he was asked about the state of the Los Angeles bullpen. “Brusdar Graterol, we got back, and now we just lost him to the IL, so hopefully that’s a short-term thing. … Blake [Treinen], we’re getting him back today. Evan Phillips has been a godsend for us in our bullpen as far as leverage innings and being a neutral guy, getting righties, getting lefties out. We’ve got the two lefties in [Caleb] Ferguson and [Alex] Vesia, they’ve been very additive to our bullpen. And we’ve got Tommy Kahnle potentially on the mend.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Dodgers News#Triple A#Royals
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Will Miss Series vs Giants

As the nagging injuries continue to pile up at the worst time of the season, the Dodgers lineup took a hit with the extended loss of Gavin Lux. The second baseman didn’t appear in a game when the Padres were in town over the weekend and now he’ll miss the series against the Giants while dealing with a neck issue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Bottom of the Lineup Getting It Done for L.A.

The Dodgers are the best offensive team in baseball this year, and when you look at the numbers up and down the lineup, it’s not hard to see why. They have the best 1-2 punch in baseball, getting an .886 OPS from the top two spots in the lineup, 16 points higher than the “Aaron Judge and probably someone else” Yankees and 78 points better than the “Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout” Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy