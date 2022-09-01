Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined “Loud Outs” on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio on Friday, and he was asked about the state of the Los Angeles bullpen. “Brusdar Graterol, we got back, and now we just lost him to the IL, so hopefully that’s a short-term thing. … Blake [Treinen], we’re getting him back today. Evan Phillips has been a godsend for us in our bullpen as far as leverage innings and being a neutral guy, getting righties, getting lefties out. We’ve got the two lefties in [Caleb] Ferguson and [Alex] Vesia, they’ve been very additive to our bullpen. And we’ve got Tommy Kahnle potentially on the mend.”

