Lower gas prices provide financial relief for East Texas residents ahead of holiday weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
inforney.com
Despite recent rainfall, 'damage done' for Tyler-area farmers and ranchers
Even with recent heavy and consistent rainfall as well as the forecast of a wetter-than-average September, the “damage is done” for farmers and ranchers in the Tyler and Longview areas. “Without the rain, we have to catch up,” said Anthony Brown, Smith County Prairie View extension agent. “We’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
News Channel 25
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and can be used to purchase most foods and seeds and plants to grow food, excluding food that is hot when sold or...
KLTV
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect. Updated: 1 hour ago. Hope...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Storm damage seen across North Texas
Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Tyler Police: Part of Cumberland Road reopened after vehicle hits gas line
UPDATE – The road has now been re-opened for travel. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of traffic on Cumberland Road between Old Hickory Road and Oak Creek Circle are closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in the area, Tyler Police said. Police are working the single-vehicle accident on the 1500 block of […]
Click2Houston.com
EPA reverses course, rejects permit for massive oil exporting project offshore from Corpus Christi
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit this week for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed massive amounts of pollution — reversing course after the agency under the Trump administration had moved the project forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inforney.com
Tyler alterations business celebrates 40 years, passes legacy onto new ownership
Mary’s Alterations is celebrating 40 years in business as it gains new ownership. In 1982, Mary Castillo took her passion for sewing to the public when she opened her first alterations shop on Erwin Street. Forty years later, her business thrives, seeing hundreds of customers every month. From simple...
wbap.com
Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday
(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
texasstandard.org
State’s 10-year transportation plan advances, including controversial I-45 expansion in Houston
With a record $85 billion price tag, TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Program is focused on mobility and road projects. But what’s started as opposition to the I-45 expansion has grown amid concerns about other issues related to road expansion elsewhere in the state. The Texas Department of Transportation’s 10-year...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How it's Going Since Texas Lifted a Ban on Sunday Morning Beer and Wine Sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
gcaptain.com
EPA Pulls Permit for Proposed Offshore Oil Export Terminal Off Texas
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has revoked the permit for a proposed 1.92 million barrels-per-day offshore oil export terminal off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas. The Bluewater oil export terminal is being jointly developed by Phillips 66 and Trafigura. The deepwater terminal would be located approximately 15 nautical miles...
Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August
TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
Comments / 1