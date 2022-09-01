Kaufman County Mennonite church leader sentenced to life imprisonment for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14

Read full article on original website
Rockwall police fatally shoot alleged kidnapping suspect in exchange of gunfire
ROCKWALL, Texas — In an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Rockwall Police Department officers fatally shot an alleged kidnapping suspect. The incident began around 6:50 p.m., on September 1, 2022, after the Rockwall Police Department was requested by the Fort Worth Police Department to conduct a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive in Rockwall, Texas. A short time after receiving this request, Rockwall officers were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department the subject of the welfare check may have been involved in a kidnapping.
Representative Keith Bell Nominates Crandall Graduate JD Niedzwecki For The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program
CRANDALL, Texas — Representative Keith Bell has formally nominated John Doyle "JD" Niedzwecki for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP). Created in 2009, the TASSP was designed to financially assist post-secondary students by encouraging them to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States.
City of Forney to host 2022 Bond open house and discussion
FORNEY, Texas – On Tuesday September 13th, the City of Forney will be hosting an open house to discuss the following propositions in the upcoming Bond Election:. Proposition A ($45.8 million) | this proposition includes expansion of the existing Fire Station 2, construction of a new Fire Station 1, and construction of a new Fire Station 3.
First of 12 new outdoor warning sirens installed in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — The first of 12 new outdoor warning sirens in the City of Forney was installed Wednesday, according to the City of Forney's Office of Emergency Management. The new tower was installed off of Lovers Lane near U.S. Highway 80 and the Skyline Estates neighborhood. The twelve...
Kaufman EDC announces new downtown matching grant program
KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is pleased to announce the creation of a new incentive program aimed at attracting new destination businesses to the historic downtown square. The Downtown Destination Matching Grant program aims to attract new destination-oriented businesses to the square that will enhance...
