Kaufman County Mennonite church leader sentenced to life imprisonment for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14

ROCKWALL, Texas — In an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Rockwall Police Department officers fatally shot an alleged kidnapping suspect. The incident began around 6:50 p.m., on September 1, 2022, after the Rockwall Police Department was requested by the Fort Worth Police Department to conduct a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive in Rockwall, Texas. A short time after receiving this request, Rockwall officers were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department the subject of the welfare check may have been involved in a kidnapping.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO