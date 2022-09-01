Read full article on original website
The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune
Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams
Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99 What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
Digital Trends
Top mobile space-saving gadgets for your home
Plenty of gadgets have become an essential part of our lives. And with new gizmos and other consumer electronics launching almost every day, it's hard to resist the temptation of getting our hands on some really cool and exciting products. However, possessing a lot of things can lead to another problem — storing and keeping them organized.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
AOL Corp
Labor Day is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $400 on iPads, Watches and AirPods
It’s that time: Emails are popping into your in-box with end-of-summer Labor Day sales, but we’ll bet you’re keeping an eye out for one brand in particular: Apple. Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price this holiday weekend — from tiny-but-mighty AirPods to a big-screen MacBook. Plus, we've thrown in some sweet Beats by Dre deals for you too!
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
CNET
iPhone 14 Launch: What We Expect at Apple's Sept. 7 Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's September, which means Labor Day sales, kids going back to school, pumpkin spice everything and, of course, Apple's annual fall event, which will take place on Wednesday Sept. 7. Industry rumors and Apple's history of product announcements signal that this will be a rather straightforward affair, with reveals for a new iPhone (likely the rumored iPhone 14), a new Apple Watch and maybe an updated pair of AirPods.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ultra-durable Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off today
If you’re looking for one of the biggest savings when it comes to laptop deals, you’re going to love what Lenovo is offering. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 for $949 when you buy direct from Lenovo, saving you a huge $1,930. That works out as 67% off so you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop for far less than usual. If that sounds appealing to you, keep on reading while we tell you all about it.
AOL Corp
Amazon has a tempting deal on the AirPods Max
SAVE $120: The uber-expensive AirPods Max are on sale for $429 as of September 1 — that's 22% off the usual $549 MSRP in every color but one. In the market for new headphones? With their astronomical cost, Apple's AirPods Max probably haven't even crossed your mind. But this deal at Amazon might make them a little more tempting.
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
