Led by Veteran restaurateurs Bobby and Laura Shapiro, known for operating some of the top seafood joints in the city, Flex Mussels has moved into a spacious corner location at 81st Street and Third Avenue. What makes the place so special is their relationship with mussel farmers on Prince Edward Island, resulting in some of the freshest and plumpest Mussels in town. When we stopped by the place was overflowing with a line out the door.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO