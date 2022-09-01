Read full article on original website
Everything You Need to Know About This Year's NYC Wine & Food Festival
The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) is New York City’s premier culinary event. The Festival will celebrate 15 years this October 13–16, 2022, with more than 80 events and over 400 chefs from around the world. A variety of tastings, seminars, intimate dinners, late-night parties and more will take place at locations across the city with 100% of the net proceeds supporting NYCWFF’s mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC. through God’s Love We Deliver. To purchase tickets, visit www.nycwff.org.
Dumpling N’ Dips for a Quick Dumpling Dash on St Marks
Dumpling ‘n Dips is a cozy spot on St Marks place where you can dive into dumplings. Two smiling woman greeted us at the counter and helped us navigate the extensive menu. Strart with some classic dumplings like Mushroom Taro (vegan) made with shiitake mushrooms, green pea, garlic and scallion. There are Pork Siu Mai, plump bites of juicy pork topped with crispy garlic, and Pork and Seaweed dumplings (similar to a sushi roll) with pork, seaweed, scallions and cilantro.
William Greenberg Desserts Opens Spacious Upper West Side Location
A new location of William Greenfield Desserts has arrived on Amsterdam Avenue near 83rd Street. The spaces is dressed up in its signature red and white design with glass counters showcasing classic desserts, cookies and breads. There are black and white cookies now offered in a rainbow of colors, chocolate...
Flex Mussels moves into new Upper East Side location
Led by Veteran restaurateurs Bobby and Laura Shapiro, known for operating some of the top seafood joints in the city, Flex Mussels has moved into a spacious corner location at 81st Street and Third Avenue. What makes the place so special is their relationship with mussel farmers on Prince Edward Island, resulting in some of the freshest and plumpest Mussels in town. When we stopped by the place was overflowing with a line out the door.
