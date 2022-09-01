ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?

In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
JACKSON, MS
L'Observateur

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Baker, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La.-- Senior Citizens are amongst the most vulnerable population here is something that could empower them there's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Louisiana to offer updated COVID-19 booster in coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available to the public in the coming days. The announcement comes after the CDC endorsed the use of the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also granted emergency use authorization for the updated shots.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#New Women#Correctional Facility#Canva#Constructio
KTBS

Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources

(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
theadvocate.com

Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.

Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

FEMA awards nearly $1M in grant funding to Port of South Louisiana

RESERVE — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in Port Security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port of South Louisiana’s cyber security framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS) that will provide up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 11 Pounds of Cocaine

Two Louisiana Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 11 Pounds of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Anthony Monreal-Fabela, age 21, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, and Diogo Hernandez, age 18, a resident of Bourg, Louisiana, were charged August 4, 2022, in a sealed one-count indictment by a federal grand jury.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges, Faces Life in Prison and More than $1.5 Million in Fines if Convicted

Louisiana Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges, Faces Life in Prison and More than $1.5 Million in Fines if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eddie Harris, age 38, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, in a three-count indictment by a Federal Grand Jury for violations of the Federal Gun Control and Controlled Substances Acts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Irvin J. Butler, 41, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced him to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. Butler pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy