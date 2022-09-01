Read full article on original website
minnesota93.com
Minnesota Summer 2022 – Above Normal Temps, 70 Tornadoes
This summer will likely be remembered for the severe weather and 70 tornadoes in Minnesota. Assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay (BOO’-lay) says it started with an active May:. “May 12th had at least nine tornadoes. May 30th at least 15. More events in June… and then we even had...
minnesota93.com
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park
A New London woman wants the name of Sibley State Park changed, pointing out that Minnesota’s first governor led the U-S military effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, then oversaw rushed trials that resulted in the execution of 38 Dakota in Mankato — the largest mass hanging in U-S history. Kelsey Olson says the park is over a hundred years old, and it’s time for the name to honor its serenity:
