WDAM-TV
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For most, school was out on this Labor Day. However, for a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class was in session on a kayaking trip to Deer Island. “Campus Recreation is a part of Student Affairs, so this is...
WDAM-TV
Golden Eagle fans hyped up for start of the 2022 season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle football is upon us again and fans are already packing the campus. Hours before kickoff, fans were grilling and dancing their way to the start of football season. “We love Southern Miss football,” said Hope Mikell, Short’s cousin. “We’re here to support the Southern...
WDAM-TV
Liberty outlasts USM in 4 overtimes
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. Frank Gore Jr.’s two-point conversion attempt in overtime No. 4 was stuffed and the Flames skipped away from “The Rock” victorious. Gore Jr....
WDAM-TV
First ‘Food & Music Festival’ held in Columbia
After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss' M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease. 'Mississippi Made' kicks off in Laurel.
WDAM-TV
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain.
WDAM-TV
Hub City pastor receives ‘gift of life’ with double kidney transplant
Founded in 1904 and rebuilt in 1952, St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church is a staple and safe haven for the Sumrall community. Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament.
WDAM-TV
Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. A fun-filled way to celebrate Labor Day weekend, players competed in doubles and mixed doubles. Carrie Olsson, an assistant professional coach, said it’s never too late to get...
WDAM-TV
USM College Panhellenic Association chapter earns national recognition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi College Panhellenic Association chapter earned national awards for Innovation in leadership, programming and marketing from the National Panhellenic Council for the 2021-22 academic year. College Panhellenic Associations are affiliates of NPC established to enable cooperation among the women’s-only sororities on campus....
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo to host 3rd ‘Sensory Day’ on Sept. 11
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calanders. The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting its third “Sensory Day” of 2022 on Sunday, Sept. 11. This event is geared toward customers with sensory needs. “Sensory Day at the Hattiesburg Zoo has been well received by our community this year, so we...
Inside George County Courthouse dome renovations
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Repairs to the historic George County Courthouse roof and dome are nearly finished. The inside of the structure, 30 feet in the air, reveals unique craftsmanship that’s lasted over 100 years. The courthouse was built for about $12,000 in 1911, one year after the county was founded. In the 111 […]
WDAM-TV
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
WDAM-TV
Lillie Burney Learning Center working to help students improve
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City school is working to help students improve on both the behavior and academic fronts. According to the state Department of Education, Mississippi’s dropout rate hit 8.5% during the 2020-2021 school year. That’s a downward trend from the 13.9% rate in 2014.
WDAM-TV
Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most people pile into cars to travel over the Labor Day Weekend, but others, like the Nelsons, spend the holiday closer to home. Avie Nelson and her husband both work full-time jobs, and they try to get quality time with their kids whenever possible. They decided to make the most of the long holiday weekend right here in their hometown of Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening. Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
WDAM-TV
First year of First Saturdays a success for Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - September 3 capped off the first anniversary of First Saturday events hosted by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. The First Saturday events originated from downtown businesses asking DHA to generate extra traffic to the area. “The merchants were requesting that we do an event that would help...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day
Jones Co. Sheriff's Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day. The Jones County Sheriff's Department is reminding people about the importance of keeping roads safe this holiday. Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg operates abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Labor Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Labor Day on Monday, City Hall and related offices for the City of Hattiesburg, except for public safety, are closed. Sanitation crews will also operate an abbreviated schedule. You can find the schedule below:. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. - Closed for Labor Day.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City. The three most recent incidents...
