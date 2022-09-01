Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Mill Fire not anticipated to grow, 55% contained
WEED, Calif. - The Mill Fire has been held to 4,263 acres and is 55% contained. Firefighters said the fire is not anticipated to spread. Full containment of the fire is expected by Sept. 14, 2022. A community meeting will be held by CAL FIRE for the Mill and the...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 350 PG&E customers in west Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. 1:16 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 367 PG&E customers in west Redding on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 8:28 a.m., and power was restored around 1 p.m. The original estimated restoration time...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 73% containment
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity and Humboldt counties is now 73%, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. The fires have burned 41,269 acres. Fire officials said the Ammon Fire has burned 11,465 acres and the Campbell Fire is 29,831 acres. Crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Carport catches fire in Shasta County, spreads to mobile home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 2:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on a fire that burned a carport in Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE SHU. The fire was in the area of Knighton Road and Meadow Lane. Firefighters said the fire spread to a mobile home. There were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Edgewood Fire north of Weed stopped
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire north of Weed on Monday afternoon. The vegetation fire is off of Old Edgewood Road and the Weed Golf Club. SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B were placed in an evacuation order and remain...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
actionnewsnow.com
SHERIFF: Two women died in Weed during the Mill Fire
YREKA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released information about the two fatalities discovered in the footprint of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The deceased were found in two different locations within the Weed city limits. Their bodies were discovered by first responders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that a man was arrested on Sunday at around 3:23 a.m. at the south end of Palisades Avenue in a parking lot after a search of his car revealed drug paraphernalia and a gun. While conducting extra patrols, officers pulled into a parking...
actionnewsnow.com
8 cited, none arrested during DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Anderson Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, with help from the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Street and Riverside Avenue. The Anderson Police Department says...
Comments / 0