Power Rankings: Lots of movement in Top 10
For the first time since our April 24 edition, the Yankees are not in the top 5 of this week’s Power Rankings -- and that opened up a spot for another storied franchise. The Cardinals, for the first time since those same April rankings, jumped into the No. 5 spot with their recent surge to take control of the NL Central. But those two clubs are far from the only movers in this week’s Power Rankings.
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
O's lose momentum in doubleheader sweep
Jordan Lyles gave it what he had. When the right-hander woke up under the weather, the Orioles had to move him from Game 1 to 2 of the doubleheader against the Blue Jays for the sake of resting up, knowing how needed his innings-eating mentality was on a day like Monday. He went to the bullpen and attempted to go through warmups, but he ultimately felt too ill with flu-like symptoms to continue.
Astros' franchise reaches .500 for 1st time since 2006
HOUSTON -- The Colt .45’s -- Houston’s baseball identity for the first three years of the franchise’s existence -- won their first three games. Bobby Shantz threw a complete game against the Cubs in the expansion team’s debut on April 10, 1962. Major League Baseball was off and running in Houston.
Ever the ideal starter, Pérez turns in 7 strong
HOUSTON -- Since taking over as interim manager, Tony Beasley has kept most things the status quo. The lineup is similar, the rotation has stayed mostly the same barring injuries, and bullpen roles have remained intact. But one thing Beasley wanted to change was the expectation of starting pitchers. "Five-and-dive"...
Gonzalez's late heroics put Guardians back in first
KANSAS CITY -- In what had to rank as one of his most memorable at-bats of the season, Oscar Gonzalez delivered in a big way Monday night and brought a collective sigh of relief to his Cleveland teammates. Tenth inning, tie game. Gonzalez stepped to the plate with two on...
Streaking Mariners alone atop AL Wild Card standings
CLEVELAND -- The top spot in the American League Wild Card race belongs to the Mariners. It took a 4 1/2-hour weather delay, 11 innings, their entire bullpen and nearly all of their bench. After relinquishing a lead late and failing to capitalize on a golden scoring opportunity in the...
Soto's struggles with consistency resurface in finale
DETROIT -- The slider from Gregory Soto came in biting on Royals rookie sensation Bobby Witt Jr., but not quite as hard as Soto or catcher Tucker Barnhart might have wanted it. It came in at the knees, but out over the plate, where Witt connected for a hard-hit ground ball through the left side for a go-ahead RBI that decided the Tigers’ 3-2 loss Sunday at Comerica Park.
Wacha hits 1,000-K milestone in rejuvenated season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The date was May 30, 2013. The batter was Alex Gordon. The result for Michael Wacha as he opened his Major League debut in St. Louis against the Royals?. A strikeout. The next 999 of them wouldn’t come quite as quickly. That young gun who came...
Bichette's trio of HRs put him in rare baseball company
BALTIMORE -- For all their firepower, the Blue Jays know they’re really clicking, really the best version of themselves, when Bo Bichette is right. So maybe it’s that simple. After searching for consistency much of the year, Bichette is raking again. And just like that, here come the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card race.
Blue Jays feed off sweep ahead of Wild Card battle
PITTSBURGH -- Now comes the fun part. With a sweep of the Pirates at PNC Park this weekend, the Blue Jays did what they were supposed to do. In a postseason race, anything less than a sweep against one of baseball’s cellar dwellers would have been a disappointment. Coming off Sunday’s 4-3 win, though, the Blue Jays are heading into a stretch of games circled in bright red.
'Fun to be out there': A's fire on all cylinders for shutout win
BALTIMORE -- For one uplifting afternoon, the Oakland Athletics abandoned their portrayal of a struggling last-place team headed toward a 100-loss season. Combining strong pitching, clutch hitting and dazzling defense, the A's beat the playoff-contending Orioles 5-0 at Camden Yards on Sunday to avert a sweep and end a four-game losing streak.
Kreidler gets first MLB hit, shows off 2-way value
DETROIT -- Ryan Kreidler scorched the first pitch he saw as a Major League hitter Friday night for a line-drive with a 73 percent hit probability, but it went right at a shifted infielder. He recorded two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly before he could celebrate his first Major League hit. So it was fitting that the baseball gods smiled upon his soft contact Saturday.
Guardians have company atop AL Central
CLEVELAND -- The wind was rapidly taken out of the Guardians’ sails as Cal Raleigh launched a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning on Sunday. The two teams had endured a rain delay of 4 hours, 33 minutes earlier in the afternoon. The Guardians finally showed signs of life at the plate, tying the game in the eighth inning, which eventually forced extra innings.
O's put finale loss in rearview ahead of biggest series yet
The Orioles’ operating existence has been in the moment. That’s the only way they know how. Venture too far back and you’ll see years of toiling, 100-loss seasons filling the memory bank. Too far forward and you’re allowing the bit of momentum seized this season to possibly fall into a mirage.
Calm as can be, Nelson debuts with zeros
SAN DIEGO -- Looking for a scouting report on rookie right-hander Ryne Nelson, whom he knew he would be catching Monday, D-backs backstop Carson Kelly checked in with his brother, Parker Kelly, who had played with Nelson at the University of Oregon. Carson Kelly put a question to his brother:...
Guardians offense looking for funk-breaking spark
CLEVELAND -- A thunderous round of applause overtook Progressive Field as the score of the Twins game was flashed on the big screen. The Guardians were losing and it didn’t get any better the rest of the evening, as Cleveland eventually fell, 4-0, to Seattle on Saturday night. But the silver lining for fans was that the Twins were behind by 13 runs and getting no-hit entering the ninth inning with no chance of making a comeback.
Abrams embracing learning opportunities with Nats
ST. LOUIS -- In the month of August alone, 21-year-old CJ Abrams was traded from the only organization he had ever played for as a headliner in the Nationals' blockbuster deal with the Padres, spent time getting acclimated to his new team on the Triple-A level and got called up to take over at shortstop as part of Washington's middle infield of the future.
After hectic day, Mariners fight 'til final pitch
SEATTLE -- The pendulum swung swiftly for the Mariners in the span of 24 hours, which included an eight-plus-hour game in Cleveland, accounting for a rain delay, and late-night travel from the Eastern Time Zone immediately afterward. One day later, a combination of a rejuvenated Lance Lynn and a 3...
Ohtani (31st and 32nd HRs), Trout (30th) put on a show
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout couldn’t be contained by the Tigers in Monday’s series opener at Angel Stadium. Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBIs, while Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double in the Halos’ 10-0 win. It marked the 21st time that Trout and Ohtani have gone deep in the same game, and the seventh time this season.
