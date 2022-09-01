For the first time since our April 24 edition, the Yankees are not in the top 5 of this week’s Power Rankings -- and that opened up a spot for another storied franchise. The Cardinals, for the first time since those same April rankings, jumped into the No. 5 spot with their recent surge to take control of the NL Central. But those two clubs are far from the only movers in this week’s Power Rankings.

