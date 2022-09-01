Read full article on original website
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
Kansas murder suspects remains jailed on $500,000 bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting in Derby made his first court appearance in the case. Demarc Burgess, 22 Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder and battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Aug. 29, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Burgess in the...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department reported that 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. He is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. -------- SEDWGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castellon-Benitez, Jose Antonio; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Outside warrant/NCIC...
81-year-old Wichita man has been found
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the silver alert for a Wichita man has been canceled. The 81-year-old man was found safe by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The KBI did not say where he was found, just that he is in good condition. The Wichita Police Department had […]
Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
New Evidence to be Released in Great Bend 2002 Double Homicide
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KPR) – Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KSN reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002.
Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
Two injured as driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th St. N and Arkansas St. Officers say a vehicle had hit […]
Teen shot in south Wichita
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
Man dies in southern Riley County vehicle crash
A Man died in a vehicle accident in Riley County after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 36-year-old Sean Warner was traveling eastbound in his pickup about 4 miles Southeast of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road. Kansas Highway Patrol officials report...
One critically hurt in west Wichita crash
Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Oaklawn, one injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed a woman was taken to the hospital […]
WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BATES, MAXWELL CONNOR; 22; Kansas City, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to...
Wichita woman gets over 46 years for shooting bicyclist, hitting him with car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who pleaded guilty to murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon was sentenced to prison on Friday morning. Charity Blackmon was handed a sentence of 554 months, which equals out to 46 years and two months. After she is released, she will be on […]
