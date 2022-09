Come to the seaside oval to watch many of the country’s top horses compete in Del Mar’s signature event, the Pacific Classic. Known as Del Mar’s richest and most prestigious race, the Pacific Classic carries a $1 million purse and this year's winner will receive an automatic bid to race in Breeders' Cup, the World Racing Championships that will be held on November 4-5, 2022.

