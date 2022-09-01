Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LIVE UPDATES: Kent State at Washington
Washington dominated every statistical category and unloaded their bench as players like Gaard Memmelaar, Myles Murao, Griffin Waiss, Drew Fowler and Makell Esteen each got the opportunity to come in and contribute. 11:50 Fourth Quarter: Washington 45, Kansas State 20. The Huskies are able to answer after KSU's score. On...
Perryman Injury Turns the UW Cornerback Position Even More Vulnerable
The status for the Big Sky transfer was unknown after the Kent State game.
realdawghuskies.com
Reece’s Pieces: Social Media Reacts to Week 1 Domination by Washington
The Kalen DeBoer era opened up with a some offensive fireworks. However, it was Washington defensive back Asa Turner who lit the fuse picking off Kent State’s Collin Schlee on the first offensive play of the game. Under the lights of Husky Stadium with a reported 56,112 in attendance, Husky fans saw something they haven’t seen in a while: a dominant offense that seemed to score at will. Here’s a look around the social networks for media and fan reactions.
OK, What's Ryan Grubb's First Husky Play Call?
The UW could go after Kent State right away with a go route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Huskies Had Some Late Tweaks to the Starting Lineup
Fourteen different UW players made their college debuts on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Kent State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Kent State 7-7 The Washington Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Kent State struggled last season, too, ending up 7-7.
AOL Corp
Sumner boys varsity basketball coach investigated after potential victims approach police
A Sumner High School boys basketball coach is being investigated by law enforcement after two potential victims approached the police. In a series of tweets Friday evening, the City of Sumner announced that the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District had placed the suspect on administrative leave. According to the tweets, the person has been prohibited from returning to the high school or making contact with any students. A separate online statement from the Sumner Police Department referred to the individual as “a coach on contract, not an employee of the District.”
RELATED PEOPLE
High School Football: Game highlights of week 1
Watch Week 1 highlights of high school football around the region from KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. Week one is always cool because there are matchups that might not otherwise be seen. Bothell and O’Dea, two powerhouse programs, went up against each other. They both went to the state...
tacomaweekly.com
Rainiers rope four homers, roll past River Cats
The Tacoma Rainiers (60-68) hit four home runs in the first two innings on Saturday at Cheney Stadium, and with a 10-5 win cruised to a 3-2 series lead over the Sacramento River Cats (57-71) with a game to go in this weeklong series. Tacoma is 14-9 against Sacramento this season, heading into the final meeting of 2022 between the clubs on Sunday afternoon.
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
Seattle teachers reject memorandum of understanding, meaning start of school could be delayed
The Seattle Education Association — the union that represents around 6,000 employees of Seattle Public Schools — rejected a proposed memorandum of understanding by the district Sunday that would have guaranteed an on-time start to school while allowing ongoing contract negotiations to continue. The district made the announcement...
seattleschild.com
Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle
NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
Yakima Herald Republic
Police shoot, kill man with knife in Seattle suburb
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Police in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way shot and killed a man after he charged them with a knife on Sunday night, the city's police department said. The shooting occurred at the Federal Way Transit Center around 9 p.m. Federal Way police said...
Yakima Herald Republic
Float Plane Crash
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash. The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. The Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday's decision to suspend the search. The Coast Guard says the Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, northwest of Seattle. The NTSB is sending a seven-person team to investigate.
Comments / 0