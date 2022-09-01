ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

readthereporter.com

Market District plans Westfield supermarket near Grand Park

Giant Eagle hopes to open a new Market District supermarket in Westfield near Grand Park. The company has submitted plans to the city for a nearly 50,000 square-foot facility north of State Road 32 along Grand Park Boulevard. It will be part of the Wheeler Landing Development District. The company...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel celebrates the art of the automobile

The 15th annual Artomobilia took place this past Saturday in the Carmel Arts and Design District. Car enthusiasts were able to browse from a selection of over 500 collector cars of all makes and models up and down Main Street and Range Line Road. Owners entered their cars into one of 25 Collector Car Classes and were judged by event organizers. Awards were presented for Best in Class, Penultimate (runner-up) and Best in Show, in addition to awards recognizing excellence in presentation, history, and ownership.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals

INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — September 6, 2022

Climate scientist watch party – Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Range Line Rd., will host a watch party from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 for the Faith in Place 2022 Green Team Summit. People of all faiths are invited to gather for the keynote session by Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, distinguished professor and chair at Texas Tech University and chief climate scientist for The Nature Conservancy. Hayhoe will discuss climate science, why it matters from a faith perspective and how to address it. Attendance is free.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

2022 Strut to Save Lives

NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

$8.8 million project to be built on Nickel Plate Trail

An $8.8 million project broke ground near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers Aug. 17. Fairway Independent Mortgage is building a new headquarters at the entrance of Fishers Technology Park at the corner of Technology Drive and Technology Lane, off Lantern Road. The project, called the Techway Project, will house...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

St. George Middle Eastern Festival celebrates 25th anniversary

FISHERS – Save the date! The St. George Middle Eastern Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary and everyone’s invited. Festivities kick off on Friday, September 16th at the St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers. Attendees will be able to try an array of middle eastern foods, enjoy...
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel shows Detroit how Hoosiers play ball

Led by a school record-tying performance from Reece Bellin, the Carmel football team got itself its first win of the season Friday. The Greyhounds hosted Cass Technical from Detroit. After giving up an early touchdown, Carmel started to roll in the second quarter and eventually won 35-21. Bellin played outstanding for the ‘Hounds, with four touchdown receptions on the night.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Next phase of State Road 32 work begins this week in Noblesville

State Road 38 access to State Road 32 will close for 55 days. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc. plans for traffic shifts on State Road 32 in Noblesville starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 6, through the end of October. This next phase of work will...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project

The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of Noblesville’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will demolish the O.V. Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. “The proposed project to fully build it out was approximately $63...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers pulls away late to secure HCC opener

FISHERS – The Class 6A No. 13 Fishers Tigers beat the 6A No. 15 Noblesville Millers 49-25 as both Hamilton County teams met at the Fishers stadium to open Hoosier Crossroads Conference play. Both teams got off to a strong start with great offensive plays and key stops in...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl in Plainfield

Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl in Plainfield. Concrete repairs to be addressed in scheduled rehabilitation …. Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling …. Carl Boards in court. Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara …. Raymond Avenue bridge concrete pieces fall. Domestic violence prevention training with...
PLAINFIELD, IN

