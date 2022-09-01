Read full article on original website
Bier Brewery to open new location in Noblesville featuring dog park, playground
NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Bier Brewery is expanding to Noblesville. The new 6,000-square-foot taproom will have a little something for everyone, including a dog park and kids' playground. The local family-owned brewery plans to open its newest taproom on four acres of property at 1618 S. 10th Street. It will...
readthereporter.com
Market District plans Westfield supermarket near Grand Park
Giant Eagle hopes to open a new Market District supermarket in Westfield near Grand Park. The company has submitted plans to the city for a nearly 50,000 square-foot facility north of State Road 32 along Grand Park Boulevard. It will be part of the Wheeler Landing Development District. The company...
readthereporter.com
Carmel celebrates the art of the automobile
The 15th annual Artomobilia took place this past Saturday in the Carmel Arts and Design District. Car enthusiasts were able to browse from a selection of over 500 collector cars of all makes and models up and down Main Street and Range Line Road. Owners entered their cars into one of 25 Collector Car Classes and were judged by event organizers. Awards were presented for Best in Class, Penultimate (runner-up) and Best in Show, in addition to awards recognizing excellence in presentation, history, and ownership.
Fox 59
Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals
INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — September 6, 2022
Climate scientist watch party – Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Range Line Rd., will host a watch party from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 for the Faith in Place 2022 Green Team Summit. People of all faiths are invited to gather for the keynote session by Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, distinguished professor and chair at Texas Tech University and chief climate scientist for The Nature Conservancy. Hayhoe will discuss climate science, why it matters from a faith perspective and how to address it. Attendance is free.
Fox 59
2022 Strut to Save Lives
NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
Current Publishing
$8.8 million project to be built on Nickel Plate Trail
An $8.8 million project broke ground near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers Aug. 17. Fairway Independent Mortgage is building a new headquarters at the entrance of Fishers Technology Park at the corner of Technology Drive and Technology Lane, off Lantern Road. The project, called the Techway Project, will house...
Fox 59
St. George Middle Eastern Festival celebrates 25th anniversary
FISHERS – Save the date! The St. George Middle Eastern Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary and everyone’s invited. Festivities kick off on Friday, September 16th at the St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers. Attendees will be able to try an array of middle eastern foods, enjoy...
readthereporter.com
Carmel shows Detroit how Hoosiers play ball
Led by a school record-tying performance from Reece Bellin, the Carmel football team got itself its first win of the season Friday. The Greyhounds hosted Cass Technical from Detroit. After giving up an early touchdown, Carmel started to roll in the second quarter and eventually won 35-21. Bellin played outstanding for the ‘Hounds, with four touchdown receptions on the night.
Fox 59
Chef Terry and Uncle Jerry share the best beers to pair with chicken wings
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony from The Block is always up for a good time, so we knew he’d bring it for our special hot tub show. Anthony, owner and executive chef of The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy, brought along an inflatable friend to tell us which Sun King beers pair best with different flavors of wings.
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
readthereporter.com
Next phase of State Road 32 work begins this week in Noblesville
State Road 38 access to State Road 32 will close for 55 days. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc. plans for traffic shifts on State Road 32 in Noblesville starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 6, through the end of October. This next phase of work will...
'Wheel of Fortune' LIVE! Tour at Clowes Memorial Hall Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The “Wheel of Fortune” LIVE! Tour is coming to Clowes Memorial Hall on Saturday, Sept. 10. The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience the game show in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Guests can audition to go on stage...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project
The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of Noblesville’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will demolish the O.V. Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. “The proposed project to fully build it out was approximately $63...
Fox 59
Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworking
Handmade by J. Rachell Woodworking - Pop-up Vendor at Pike Farmers Market| Image Credit: Arnita M. Williams. For the past seven years, after completing his tour of duty, Jordan Rachell, a U.S. Air Force veteran has been living his passion.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
readthereporter.com
Fishers pulls away late to secure HCC opener
FISHERS – The Class 6A No. 13 Fishers Tigers beat the 6A No. 15 Noblesville Millers 49-25 as both Hamilton County teams met at the Fishers stadium to open Hoosier Crossroads Conference play. Both teams got off to a strong start with great offensive plays and key stops in...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
Fox 59
Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl in Plainfield
Search continues for missing 4-year-old girl in Plainfield. Concrete repairs to be addressed in scheduled rehabilitation …. Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling …. Carl Boards in court. Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara …. Raymond Avenue bridge concrete pieces fall. Domestic violence prevention training with...
