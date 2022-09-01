The 15th annual Artomobilia took place this past Saturday in the Carmel Arts and Design District. Car enthusiasts were able to browse from a selection of over 500 collector cars of all makes and models up and down Main Street and Range Line Road. Owners entered their cars into one of 25 Collector Car Classes and were judged by event organizers. Awards were presented for Best in Class, Penultimate (runner-up) and Best in Show, in addition to awards recognizing excellence in presentation, history, and ownership.

CARMEL, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO