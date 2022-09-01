Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Case of missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on show streaming on discovery+
INDIANAPOLIS — The story of a woman who disappeared without a trace in Indianapolis in 2021 will be told in the season 10 premiere episode of "Disappeared," a series on discovery+ that shines a light on missing persons cases. The episode, titled, “Vanished in the Night,” chronicles the disappearance...
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
Fox 59
Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals
INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
WTHR
Butter returns to Indianapolis
Butter is a celebration of Black artists. It's expected to draw thousands of people to the Stutz Building near downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
Already over capacity, IACS takes in 28 dogs from Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in more than two dozen dogs from a home Friday, despite being over capacity. The shelter said they responded to a request for assistance, which led to 28 dogs being brought into their facility. “This large intake is forcing us to put...
Fox 59
Top 5 vegan restaurants in Indy, according to Yelp
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re a vegan yourself or just curious to see how close it can taste to the “real thing”, there’s plenty of delicious vegan options right here in Indianapolis. Check out the top 5 best vegan restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Yelp.com. 1....
cbs4indy.com
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs from one home Friday, further adding to the shelter’s overcrowding issues. “This large intake is forcing us to put up more temporary crates and increasing the workload for our already overworked staff,” said Katie Trennepohl, IACS deputy director. “The animals coming into the building and the animals already with us need our help, but we also need help from the community.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR
Indianapolis mother uses sickle cell battle to inspire others
"There is life and hope for sickle cell patients. I just want people to know that," Lena Harvey said.
Group considered to be white nationalists seen marching through Indianapolis
What appears to be a group of people part of the Patriot Front movement marched Saturday through downtown Indianapolis.
New renderings released as The Pyramids redevelopment continues
Renovations are about to begin on an Indianapolis staple. This week, the company released renderings of what the improvements will look like.
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss polling numbers, abortion case, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the lawsuit filed to permanently block Indiana’s new aboriton law from taking effect? What are their thoughts on recent poll numbers ahead of the midterm elections?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, and Adam Wren...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBC.com
Harrison: More Teenagers With Guns A Factor In Indy Violence This Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis was plagued by more shootings over the weekend throughout the city. Among them was a teenage girl who was shot on the east side Sunday morning near an Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3:00 in the morning. Police say they don’t have a suspect yet in the shooting.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
Fox 59
2022 Strut to Save Lives
NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
WIBC.com
Ray’s Trash Service Bought By WM
INDIANAPOLIS–The largest family-owned recycling and trash service in Indianapolis is being sold. WM, formerly Waste Management, has acquired Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s has served 17 counties in central Indiana since being founded in 1965. It has about 600 employees and a fleet of more than 300 trucks.
Emily Cline shares easy, quick recipe for banana Snickers
INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever experienced a dessert crisis? Local food influencer Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, has faced this unpleasant situation and learned (the hard way) how to solve the problem using a quick and easy recipe for banana Snickers. "These are my favorite to...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
BMV, IndyPL to close on Labor Day, trash and bus schedules affected
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced Labor Day closures for Monday, Sept. 5. Every branch of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has been closed on Saturday and Sunday and will remain closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Branches are scheduled to resume regular business hours on Tuesday. Additionally, […]
Woman charged with embezzling more than $270K from WFYI
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an Indianapolis-based news organzation. Mindi Madison, 52, of Indianapolis, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Court documents say Madison began working as an accounting specialist for WFYI Public Media in...
Comments / 0