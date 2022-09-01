Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Case of missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on show streaming on discovery+
INDIANAPOLIS — The story of a woman who disappeared without a trace in Indianapolis in 2021 will be told in the season 10 premiere episode of "Disappeared," a series on discovery+ that shines a light on missing persons cases. The episode, titled, “Vanished in the Night,” chronicles the disappearance...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
Fox 59
Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals
INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
Fox 59
Magician Jon Mobley gets his ducks in row for Indy Now’s hot tub show
INDIANAPOLIS — Magician and Mentalist Jon Mobley has been wowing (and scaring) us for months on dry land, so we challenged him to make a different kind of splash. Mobley joined Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt Friday in the Indy Now backyard for our special hot tub show. In case you missed it, yep, we shot an entire live show while sitting in a hot tub. It was very weird and we had a blast doing it.
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss polling numbers, abortion case, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the lawsuit filed to permanently block Indiana’s new aboriton law from taking effect? What are their thoughts on recent poll numbers ahead of the midterm elections?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, and Adam Wren...
Group considered to be white nationalists seen marching through Indianapolis
What appears to be a group of people part of the Patriot Front movement marched Saturday through downtown Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Top 5 vegan restaurants in Indy, according to Yelp
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re a vegan yourself or just curious to see how close it can taste to the “real thing”, there’s plenty of delicious vegan options right here in Indianapolis. Check out the top 5 best vegan restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Yelp.com. 1....
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
Fox 59
2022 Strut to Save Lives
NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
Fox 59
Chef Terry and Uncle Jerry share the best beers to pair with chicken wings
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony from The Block is always up for a good time, so we knew he’d bring it for our special hot tub show. Anthony, owner and executive chef of The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy, brought along an inflatable friend to tell us which Sun King beers pair best with different flavors of wings.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled-out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chances are around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
Fox 59
Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
While the 28 dogs taken in Friday are not currently available for adoption, the shelter has many other dogs who are and is asking the community's help.
Johnny Depp to join Jeff Beck for Brown County concert
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Actor Johnny Depp will show off his musical talents next month at the Brown County Music Center. Depp will join guitarist Jeff Beck at the Nashville, Ind. venue on Oct. 19. The duo released a collaboration in July. The album features original songs by Depp, along with covers of songs from artists including John Lennon and the Beach Boys and musical styles ranging from Celtic to Motown.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Crowds dance, dine at Greek Festival
The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival was held Aug. 26 and 27 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel. The event included Greek food, a bazaar, dancing, tours of the cathedral and more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer)
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
WISH-TV
A humid weekend along with scattered storms!
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is going to be a warm and humid day across central Indiana. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s. Grab the rain gear as scattered showers and storms will be likely especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms should diminish late tonight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.
Veteran reunites with his military dog in Indianapolis after seven months apart
For nine months, U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas Rice served his country in Japan alongside Fredy, a Military Working Dog. The two are now forever reunited in the United States.
