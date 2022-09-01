INDIANAPOLIS — Magician and Mentalist Jon Mobley has been wowing (and scaring) us for months on dry land, so we challenged him to make a different kind of splash. Mobley joined Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt Friday in the Indy Now backyard for our special hot tub show. In case you missed it, yep, we shot an entire live show while sitting in a hot tub. It was very weird and we had a blast doing it.

