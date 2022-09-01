ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Meet the owner of Indy Hot Tub Rentals

INDIANAPOLIS — Julius Taylor got the idea for Indy Hot Tub Rentals from a podcast about a guy on the East Coast who was doing something similar. He thought the concept would work in Central Indiana, so he took the plunge, buying several hot tubs and launching the business in the spring of 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Magician Jon Mobley gets his ducks in row for Indy Now’s hot tub show

INDIANAPOLIS — Magician and Mentalist Jon Mobley has been wowing (and scaring) us for months on dry land, so we challenged him to make a different kind of splash. Mobley joined Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt Friday in the Indy Now backyard for our special hot tub show. In case you missed it, yep, we shot an entire live show while sitting in a hot tub. It was very weird and we had a blast doing it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

Top 5 vegan restaurants in Indy, according to Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re a vegan yourself or just curious to see how close it can taste to the “real thing”, there’s plenty of delicious vegan options right here in Indianapolis. Check out the top 5 best vegan restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Yelp.com. 1....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2022 Strut to Save Lives

NOBLESVILLE – Honoring race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, the 2022 Strut to Save Lives dog walk returns to Noblesville on September 11. Bryan’s mom Diana Clauson and his sister Taylor McClean tell us more about the event and why it’s so important to register as an organ and tissue owner.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled-out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chances are around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Johnny Depp to join Jeff Beck for Brown County concert

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Actor Johnny Depp will show off his musical talents next month at the Brown County Music Center. Depp will join guitarist Jeff Beck at the Nashville, Ind. venue on Oct. 19. The duo released a collaboration in July. The album features original songs by Depp, along with covers of songs from artists including John Lennon and the Beach Boys and musical styles ranging from Celtic to Motown.
NASHVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Crowds dance, dine at Greek Festival

The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival was held Aug. 26 and 27 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel. The event included Greek food, a bazaar, dancing, tours of the cathedral and more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer)
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

A humid weekend along with scattered storms!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is going to be a warm and humid day across central Indiana. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s. Grab the rain gear as scattered showers and storms will be likely especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms should diminish late tonight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

