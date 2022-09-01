Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Walsall: Jacob Maddox and teenager Jonas Mukuna sign on one-year deals
Walsall have signed free agent midfielder Jacob Maddox on a one-year deal following his departure from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. The 23-year-old former Chelsea youngster spent last season on loan with League One side Burton Albion. He was part of the England Under-19 side that won the 2017 European Championship,...
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
BBC
Don't miss the final word on the weekend
Sunday's two Premier League matches brought 11 goals and plenty of action. If you missed out on the final say on the weekend, catch up with Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer here. And if you missed Match of the Day with Gary Lineker on Saturday, it's here.
Comments / 0