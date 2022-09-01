Electric vehicles are steadily increasing as a staple means of transportation. They are now well-known in the business-to-consumer (B2C) automobile market, but what about for heavy-duty machinery? Furthermore, what are some of the key considerations to be mindful of when it comes to the operation and maintenance of cooling these equipment. This webinar will focus on thermal management solutions for battery electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles for on-road and off-road applications.

