Tennis

NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal is out of contention, while rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Nadal’s quest for his 23rd Grand Slam title ended Monday when American Frances Tiafoe defeated him in four tightly contested sets. Nadal extended his winning record over Richard Gasquet to 18-0 on Saturday with a three-set victory, but his unbeaten streak in Grand Slam matches in which he has competed this year ends at 22.
NBC Sports

Tomljanovic, who beat Serena, wins again at U.S. Open

NEW YORK – The woman who ended Serena Williams’ stay at the U.S. Open has won again to reach the quarterfinals in New York for the first time in nine appearances. Ajla Tomljanovic beat Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (8), 6-1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in a matchup between unseeded players.
