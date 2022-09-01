Read full article on original website
Related
President Joe Biden to Serena Williams: 'You're an inspiration, a champion of all time'
The storied 25-year career of future Hall of Famer Serena Williams ended Friday night in the third round of the U.S. Open. Over her career, Serena's had a remarkable impact on tennis and sports as a whole. In many ways, she transcends her sport — the epitome of a living legend.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal is out of contention, while rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Nadal’s quest for his 23rd Grand Slam title ended Monday when American Frances Tiafoe defeated him in four tightly contested sets. Nadal extended his winning record over Richard Gasquet to 18-0 on Saturday with a three-set victory, but his unbeaten streak in Grand Slam matches in which he has competed this year ends at 22.
NBC Sports
Tomljanovic, who beat Serena, wins again at U.S. Open
NEW YORK – The woman who ended Serena Williams’ stay at the U.S. Open has won again to reach the quarterfinals in New York for the first time in nine appearances. Ajla Tomljanovic beat Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (8), 6-1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in a matchup between unseeded players.
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
Comments / 0