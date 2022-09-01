At the 2022 U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal is out of contention, while rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Nadal’s quest for his 23rd Grand Slam title ended Monday when American Frances Tiafoe defeated him in four tightly contested sets. Nadal extended his winning record over Richard Gasquet to 18-0 on Saturday with a three-set victory, but his unbeaten streak in Grand Slam matches in which he has competed this year ends at 22.

