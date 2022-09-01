Read full article on original website
wtva.com
LaQuinston Sharp of MSU named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - LaQuinston Sharp of Mississippi State has been named the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after his team’s victory over Memphis. The Southeastern Conference announced its Week 1 Football Players of the Week on Monday. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was named the Offensive Player of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State
Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville dominates West Point in home opener
STARKVILLE — Starkville had just opened up the scoring in the second half on a 2-yard touchdown run from Courtland Cooper as the Yellow Jackets took a 23-13 lead on Friday. Not even 30 seconds after Cooper scored, Justin Jenkins forced a fumble on West Point running back Keshawn Henley, and Anthony Hogan recovered for Starkville around the Green Wave’s 30-yard line.
wtva.com
Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
2news.com
Stolen Plane In Mississippi
A suspect could face charges of making terrorist threats and grand larceny after stealing a plane in Mississippi. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.
wtva.com
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis
An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
wtva.com
Savannah Water issues boil water alert
MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Savannah Water Association in Webster County announced a boil water alert on Sunday, Sept. 4. This is due to the failure of a pump. This affects all customers. Open this link to view a list of precautions to take while under a boil water alert.
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said they arrested someone Monday evening after being led on a high-speed chase. MHP Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase later went south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and heading north towards New...
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
Pilot calls 911 threatening to crash plane in Mississippi, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — The Tupelo Police Department (TPD) is investigating a call dispatch received early this morning. TPD was notified about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. According to police, the pilot made contact with E911 and threatened...
wtva.com
Airport worker stole plane and threatened to crash in Tupelo; eventually landed and arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Pontotoc County teen
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura of Pontotoc County. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and maroon […]
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man
DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle for car rental business
A Mississippi man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a rental car business,. Tupelo police officers arrested Pasley Ford, 38, of Okolona, and charged him with felony motor vehicle theft. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima near South Gloster Street and South Green Street and...
wtva.com
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
wtva.com
