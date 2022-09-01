ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Getting a hotel room in Bristol will be a tough task the next two weekends

Bristol will see tens of thousands of visitors over the next two weeks, but where will they all stay?. According to Christopher Perrin, marketing director at Discover Bristol, seeing no vacancy signs in town the weekends of Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is just about par for the course.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal for Food City 300 race

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16. “We’re very excited to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” Steven...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Watch Now - Unique local gifting company wins new location in Kingsport

ABINGDON, Va. --- The American dream is alive and well for an Abingdon business owner who has won the opportunity to expand her footprint into a brick-and-mortar space outside of town. Cassie Rowe, who owns and operates Abingdon Gifting Company on West Main Street, will open a new pop-up shop...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Abingdon boys, girls win in Becky Selfe Invitational cross country

The high school cross country season is just a couple of weeks old, but the Abingdon Falcons appear up to speed. Southwest Virginia’s elite distance-running program put together another stellar showing in sweeping the girls and boys team titles and individual championships at Saturday’s Becky Selfe Invitational at Sugar Hollow Park.
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Bristol, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Bristol, TN
heraldcourier.com

Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Junior Brown bring unique style to Rhythm & Roots

With the line, “I got a star on my car and one on my chest,” America welcomed Junior Brown into its country-loving hearts. Brown sang it when he first appeared in Bristol for the Fifth Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. For an eager Rhythm & Roots audience, he rang the siren again the next year.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Concord slips by Emory & Henry, 27-20

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry College certainly showed visiting Concord University – along with a capacity crowd assembled at Nicewonder Field inside Fred Selfe Athletic Stadium – that it belonged within the formidable Division II ranks Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Lions, on the other hand, demonstrated...
ATHENS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Duckpin Bowling#Labor Day#Pins#Rhythm And Roots
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Carroll County wins volleyball tournament

The Carroll County Cavaliers swept host Patrick Henry 25-8, 25-18 in the title match of Saturday’s Rebel Classic volleyball tournament in Emory, Virginia. Natalie Harris had 14 assists and seven aces in the finals, while Madison Lyons slammed down six kills for the team directed by veteran head coach Cindy Edwards.
EMORY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
heraldcourier.com

Prep Football: Bearcats bounce back in big way by blasting Battle

BRISTOL, Va. – There was an extra bounce in the step of the Virginia High Bearcats on Friday night after they bounced back in a big way by bouncing their biggest rival. Five different players scored touchdowns for VHS as the Bearcats blasted the John Battle Trojans, 52-14, at Gene Malcolm Stadium to pick up their first win of the 2022 season.
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy