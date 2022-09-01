ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns poached a former Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday afternoon. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that former Steelers offensive lineman Joe Haeg is signing with the Browns. This comes just a few days after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after he didn't make their 53-man...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Lions CB Jeff Okudah to begin season at full health

A number of new faces have raised expectations for the Lions in 2022, but the return of a familiar one could give the team a significant boost in the secondary. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is in line to start the season at full health, which will allow him to occupy the position the team envisioned for him in during the 2020 draft.
DETROIT, MI
